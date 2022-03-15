Herbert Hoover’s boys basketball team has been on fire of late.
The No. 6-seeded Huskies (19-6) are on a nine-game win streak heading into their Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game against No. 3 seed Fairmont Senior (21-3) at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Huskies will have to play their best ball against the Polar Bears, and Hoover coach Josh Stricker knows that.
“Fairmont Senior is a really good club,” Stricker said. “They’ve been a powerhouse in [Class] AA and now [Class] AAA for many years. They’re pretty big. They got some guys who can shoot it. Very good attack. They can finish at the rim. Guards are pretty good size and they play defense pretty well.”
Fairmont Senior’s leading scorer is DeSean Goode, who scores 16.3 points per game. Zycheus Dobbs averages 14.6 points and Eric Smith 9.9 points.
Stricker commented on other Fairmont Senior players.
“[Dominic] Viani, he can flat-out shoot,” Stricker said. “Then you have a guy who comes off the bench [Pharoah] Fields. He’s not very tall. He’s a left-handed guard but he shoots it extremely well. Lincoln’s [coach] told me he had five [3-pointers[ on them. Anyone who can hit five 3s can shoot a little bit.”
Hoover’s Hatfield brothers, Dane and Devin, are a dangerous combination. Devin Hatfield averages 15.2 points and Dane Hatfield scores 12.5 points per game. Hoover’s leading scorer, however, is Eli Robertson with 16.3 points per game. Dylan Paxton and Trevor Rager are also players to watch for the Huskies.
Stricker said he and his team have been studying film from Fairmont Senior’s 53-52 Feb. 16 loss to Grafton as he sees a lot of similarities between Grafton and Hoover.
“I felt like Grafton’s tallest player is 6-foot-2, 6-3, almost like us,” Stricker said. “Grafton had a really good guard. I was like ‘All right, there’s my shooter guard.' I almost could match the pieces up with my guys a little bit. It’s gonna come down to who’s shooting it well in there and if we can stop their inside presence.”
There are three other Class AAA quarterfinals on Wednesday. At 1 p.m., No 7. Scott plays No. 2 Logan, then No. 8 North Marion takes on No. 1 Shady Spring at 5 p.m. and No. 5 Grafton faces No. 4 Wheeling Central Catholic at 9 p.m.
The winner of the Herbert Hoover-Fairmont Senior game will face the winner of the Scott-Logan game in the semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Friday.