agate Buffalo schedule

Date;Opponent
Sept. 2;at Petersburg
Sept. 8;Poca
Sept. 15;Greenbrier West
Sept. 22;Mount View
Sept. 29;Reedsville Eastern (Ohio)
Oct. 6;at Nitro
Oct. 13;at Tolsia
Oct. 20;at Man
Oct. 27;at Van
Nov. 3;Wahama