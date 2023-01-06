Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

January means I’m now displaying my new 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. The painting for the first month is by Gina Gunnoe, and is of a gray squirrel in a tree. There’s also a factoid on the page that says “A gray squirrel can bury 25 nuts in a half hour.”

Maybe so, but I’ve never seen the squirrels in my backyard work that hard. They mostly sit in trees and give me dirty looks because I stopped putting out corn for them. I also took down the bird feeders, because the squirrels would clean them out before the birds got there. We were buying black oil sunflower seeds for the cardinals, finches and other songbirds, and that feed's not cheap.

