January means I’m now displaying my new 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. The painting for the first month is by Gina Gunnoe, and is of a gray squirrel in a tree. There’s also a factoid on the page that says “A gray squirrel can bury 25 nuts in a half hour.”
Maybe so, but I’ve never seen the squirrels in my backyard work that hard. They mostly sit in trees and give me dirty looks because I stopped putting out corn for them. I also took down the bird feeders, because the squirrels would clean them out before the birds got there. We were buying black oil sunflower seeds for the cardinals, finches and other songbirds, and that feed's not cheap.
To draw the bushytails away from the bird feeders, I put out cedar squirrel feeders and filled them with corn. These were the kind that you fill from the top, and it feeds from the bottom.
It worked for a few days. Then one morning I stepped out on my back porch and saw that one of the squirrels had gotten the lid open at the top of the feeder, and was sitting inside it eating all the dang corn. Squirrels are pigs.
The most fun we had was the time I greased the pole of the bird feeder with Vaseline. Watching a determined squirrel trying to climb the pole was a hoot. But I gave that up, because I wasn't sure that Vaseline was good for them to ingest (they were bound to lick it off their paws).
We tried various other things, but I eventually gave up trying to use my brain to outwit the squirrels – that strategy clearly wasn't working. The seed was getting costly anyway, so we took all the feeders down, except for the hummingbird feeders. It's back to survival of the fittest in my backyard.
But I do like Gunnoe's painting. The critter looks almost cute...and hungry.