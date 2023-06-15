The third annual JuneFest WV is set for Saturday in the North Hall of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The small business event features over 70 vendors, entertainment and the chance to take pictures at the balloon display.
“I created JuneFest three years ago when I discovered a real need in Charleston for support of small businesses,” said Simran Canterberry, owner of Blue Ridge Boutique and the creator of JuneFest. “Small businesses are the backbone of the community.”
Canterberry is a Charleston native.
“I went Marshall University for marketing and entrepreneurship. I currently live in North Carolina with my husband and daughter where I now run a storefront in Surf City, but West Virginia is and always will be my home,” she said.
Canterberry said she spent her teenage years working for Yarid’s, a family-owned shoe company on Bridge Road in Charleston.
“This is what drove me to start a business of my own,” she said. “I wanted a space where people could shop local and together, without all of the fuss that comes with large festivals and other events.”
The first year of JuneFest took place at the India Center in South Charleston.
“We quickly outgrew that space,” Canterberry said. “Two years later, we almost completely fill the North Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.”
Admission to the event is free.
“JuneFest is hosting over 70 amazing vendors this year, but we also have two clogging groups coming for entertainment,” she said. “You can catch the first performance at noon, and the second group at 2 p.m. This year, we will also have a balloon display for you to snap a picture.”
The majority of vendors are local, but there are a few from Ohio and Virginia.
“We have everything you could ever imagine to shop for,” she said. “We have beauty products, candles, home décor, jewelry, clothing, macaroons, coffee beans and so much more.”
The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., Canterberry said.
“We have all of our vendors in a Facebook group for them to chat and get to know each other and feature what they are selling,” she added. “This year one of our vendors is even offering a box that features items from several of our vendors to get items at a discounted rate.”
For more information, visit junefest-wv.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.