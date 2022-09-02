Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — While gasoline prices and inflation affected some travelers’ behaviors this summer, officials are still expecting about 400,000 vehicles to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, in a news release.

