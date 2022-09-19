A few ins and outs about the planned Capital Sports Center:
The name “Capital Sports Center” refers only to work affecting the former Macy’s anchor store in the Charleston Town Center mall and the top three floors of the Lee Street parking building.
It will involve removing the connector overhang from the Washington Street to Lee Street parking buildings. That means the shady “tunnel” effect one gets moving east on Lee no longer will exist.
Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced plans for the facility on Aug. 24 before a second-floor throng at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Dignitaries far and wide basked in the glow, although plenty of questions remain to be answered.
The public will get to hear more information about the proposed facility at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ball Toyota, on Patrick Street, where one of three “listening sessions” will be held to gather public input. Officials say they want to hear exactly what residents want out of the center and to answer questions.
These types of meetings are common. On more controversial subjects that require regulatory approval, they’re deemed “public hearings.” It’s always hard to tell which conversations will gain traction, if any, but the intention is to make the pubic feel involved.
One misconception that needs correcting: The project eventually might have a positive effect on the Town Center mall, but it is unlikely to be direct or immediate. The mall itself is not involved. The two floors of store space and the food court will not be altered in any way, shape, form or fashion, as Gov. Jim Justice would say. Justice, by the way, did not attend the announcement.
Chicken or the egg?
Expecting the sports complex to singlehandedly resurrect the mall will be difficult, both in scope and timing. The mall likely needs several shots in the arm, but let’s take a closer look at the particulars.
The mall requires a steady flow of traffic, day in and day out, if it hopes to attract new tenants. Mall owner The Hull Group has drawn one new store, the first in 15 months of ownership. It’s called WASH and sells handmade, vegan bath and body products. It opened earlier this month, near the escalators by Macy’s.
The mall's location is akin to an old-school ticket buyer who camps out beside the ticket window. The sports center is a positive development, but it might be three years in the making. In the meantime, how does The Hull Group use it as a marketing tool? It’s hard to sell what you can’t see, save for a slick video.
Former mall marketing director Lisa McCracken hopes Hull can do just that, though. She told the Gazette-Mail last month that the drawing, permitting and construction window could provide Hull the time to work on leases. That is one hopeful scenario.
It’s a chicken or the egg proposition -- is it possible to attract new tenants for what is only planned, or will Hull have to wait until construction is complete? It's hard to imagine out-of-town visitors seeing the mall as it is. Will Hull even own the mall by then? It paid only $7.5 million for the structure, but it’s hard to say who would buy it now.
And once -- or if – the sports center is completed, will the weekend volleyball tournaments and swim meets be enough to make a difference in the mall’s future? There are seven days in a week. The other major component of the project, a 30,000-square-foot fitness center, probably will draw people who workout and leave. For most people who exercise, there is only so much time in the day.
It seems important for Hull to have lots of new tenants in place before the sports crowd sees it the way it is.
It’s not all about the mall
Of course, the sports center is not likely to be judged by whether it resurrects the mall or not. Success would be drawing consistent crowds for youth swim meets, volleyball tournaments, etc.
The six basketball courts planned for the complex can be turned into 12 volleyball courts. Across Clendenin Street, even more space remains for volleyball, including the Grand Hall convention space and the coliseum floor itself.
Establishing Charleston as a dependable youth tournament designation is not a slam dunk, though. As The Washington Post pointed out in a recent article, cities and towns all over the country are involved in an “arms race” to see who can attract the most children and parents for weekend competitions. Summers dangle the promise of weeklong events, of course.
If Charleston does construct this facility, the creation of a hospitality and recreation committee might not be a bad idea. A town of Charleston's size needs a shot of "West Virginia nice" to make up for what we can’t offer. But time will tell. Maybe a stroll down Capitol Street, a hot meal and a couple of craft beers will do it. Hospitality never hurts, though.
And of course, if time permits, visitors could check out the New River Gorge National Park or any other outdoorsy destination within 90 minutes or so.
These opportunities exist because youth sports have received a shot in the arm in the past 20 to 30 years. Parents don’t mind spending scads of money traversing the nation so their kids can play sports. Past generations would have thought such measures extreme.
Some impetus comes from the desire to be seen by coaches. Being a college athlete means more than a free education. Plenty of money remains to be made from an athlete’s name, image and likeness. Calling college athletes amateurs now is not exactly accurate, although the big-name revenue sports -- basketball, football -- offer the most opportunities.
Discounting the future of the mall, a viable sports center would be a welcome addition to what is now vacant space. The Shawnee Sports Complex, in Dunbar, is an unqualified hit, simply because it brings in lots of out-of-towners who spend money in restaurants and hotels.
Generation of business and occupation taxes, hotel taxes and revenue for businesses is a better future than what can be envisioned now.
If something is an improvement, it can’t be all wrong. We shall see.