Another hulking, empty building in Charleston’s core is targeted for residences, this time by a Roanoke, Virginia, firm that has seen the process work in its backyard.
Brian Wishneff and Associates appeared last week before the Kanawha County Commission asking that officials freeze the property valuation for 1030 Quarrier St. for the next 10 years, provided the company can close a purchase. The arrangement in real estate is known as a Pilot program, meaning Payment in Lieu of Taxes.
Wishneff has an option to buy the 35,000-square-foot structure, owned by former Food Among the Flowers proprietors Jim Fletcher and David Fleshman. It is known as the Professional Building, Fletcher said. The two paid $400,000 for the structure in 1998, Kanawha County tax maps show.
The property tax concession -- and the group’s ability to attract both state and federal historic tax credits – is crucial, said Adam Markwood, managing director of investments for Wishneff.
“We’re intending to use those,” Markwood said. “We need both those programs, including the Pilot. Without them, the project might not happen.”
Markwood said his firm is prepared to invest $5.5 million into the project, including the purchase price, provided the outfit can get tax allowances. His company has watched for more than 20 years as Roanoke has turned a slew of office buildings into homes. Roanoke's downtown gained some 2,000 additional living units this way. A visit last summer revealed a thriving scene, full of not just bars and restaurants but rows of retail establishments.
“It formed my general perspective from a global sense,” Markwood said. “We thought, ‘Why would that not work in Charleston, W.Va.?’”
Markwood advocates using the same approach in such cities as Charleston, Martinsburg, Fairmont and Clarksburg. “We see them as huge potential."
Jeremy Nelson bought Food Among the Flowers near the end of 2016 and a few years later relocated it to a former funeral home on the West Side. Fletcher and Fleshman have relocated to Key West, Florida.
“A place to live now is very important,” Fletcher, 65, said in a telephone interview. “If people are working in restaurants and bars on Capitol Street, they’ve got to have a place to live. Something affordable, too. Charleston needs more downtown housing.”
Wishneff and Associates served as prime developer on the much-lauded Atlas Building project on Quarrier, a rock’s throw from the currently proposed job. The Riggs Corp., expected to have some role in revamping Kanawha Boulevard’s Union Building, serves as the property manager at Atlas. The project turned out well, but rents are $1,200 and above.
Rioggs has asked WTSQ-88.1 FM, a volunteer radio station, to find a new location but has not divulged any details as to the building’s future. The station raised nearly $30,000 in a March 5-12 fund drive to finance the move somewhere else.
“You look at all the empty buildings around here and everywhere and look at the lack of interest in putting resources into them for any number of reasons,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “Here, you have someone with a good track record, who did exactly what they said they were going to do at the Atlas Building. It looks attractive to me.”
Markwood said his firm depends on tax credits because it is hard to shoulder all the costs. Many banks aren’t eager to loan money for an old building in need of repair.
A state of West Virginia tax credit works this way: if a developer agrees to rehab a historic building, then he or she is eligible for a 25% tax credit. That means $5 million invested would turn into a $1.25-million credit.
Many people interested in developing historic buildings do not make enough taxable income to write that amount off their taxes, Markwood said. So they sell them to bigger fish in the market, for 90 cents on the dollar. The smaller fish uses the proceeds to pay down debt, while the big fish might be able to use it more directly.
Federal historic tax credits can’t be sold, but developers may use them as enticements to attract additional partnership investment. No potential investor counts as negative a project with reduced property taxes attached.
As is often the case, parking enters the equation. Markwood said he’d like to see more spaces closer to the Professional Building.
Aside from two parking parcels behind the building, on Leon Sullivan Way, the next closest parking is just west on Quarrier. There, one beholds five Charleston Urban Renewal Authority parcels that stretch on and on. That land has been barren for about 40 years.
If parking can be settled, a purchase price negotiated with Fletcher and Fleshman and the tax concessions secured, then, Markwood said, construction might start in late summer or fall.
Carper said Wishneff deserves consideration.
On the one hand, a bustling development normally would be on the hook for much, much more than it will pay 10 years down the road in taxes. On the other hand, it is only through investment and risk that the property is worth anything at all. The bustle is not guaranteed.
“We’ll vet this thing hard,” Carper said. “As long as you do it transparently and it benefits downtown.”