Appalachian Regional Commission federal co-chairwoman Gayle Manchin announced Tuesday a $250,000 grant to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA).
The grant will go to planning for outdoor recreation, vibrant economies and regional strategy, known as the RIVERS project. The project will create a roadmap for bolstering the growing outdoor industry sector in Appalachian communities across Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The travel and tourism industries in Appalachia are among the region’s fastest-growing employment sectors, generating more than $4.5 billion in local tax revenue and employing more than 577,000 Appalachians.
“The RIVERS project will help our region make the most of the burgeoning outdoor tourism industry in Central Appalachia and provide a model for multi-state collaborations that future ARC grantees can replicate and adapt for success,” Manchin said. “With the help of our federal, state and local partners, ARC is committed to doing all we can to help our Appalachian communities maximize opportunities around regional tourism and culture.”
Jina Belcher, the development authority’s executive director, said, “The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is honored to serve as the coordinator for a new, regional partnership focusing on cultivation and acceleration of the outdoor recreation industry cluster across six Appalachian states.”
Also Tuesday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) held the second in a series of five virtual events to showcase how ARC’s strategic investment priorities are coming to life in all 13 Appalachian states.
The event featured engaging discussions with Gov. Jim Justice; Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina; Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee; and tourism professionals and community leaders from North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia.