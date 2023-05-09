HUNTINGTON — Economic development officials who spoke to a West Virginia Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance on Monday at Marshall University in Huntington had one request in common.
“We do need to have Route 2 expansion to four lanes,” said Cabell County Commission President Kelli Sobonya. “They only have a two-lane road from Huntington all the way up to Apple Grove. With Nucor coming, it’s very important to get that expansion so that we can have those downstream opportunities.”
Mason County Economic Development Executive Director John Musgrave noted that Nucor’s new steel mill will be built between W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River, near Apple Grove. He said construction of temporary offices and housing for construction workers has started while the company waits on needed federal permits before it can starting building the mill.
“Once they get started, imagine the influx of people,” he said. “We are going to have as many as 2,000 contracted workers coming here, and they are also going to be moving equipment and products, so we anticipate lots of traffic. We will need your help.”
Musgrave said Mason County is also working on two other major projects.
“I can’t talk too much about the agreements at this time, but one of them is looking at 200 acres, and we have a large company right now looking at another larger property,” he said. “So with Nucor and these other developments we are going to have a lot more traffic. When you look at it, you’ve got a highway system. You got 64, 77 and 79 and Route 35, but now, though, it’s critical that we look at Route 2.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who also supports an upgrade of W.Va. 2, talked about economic development and infrastructure advancements in the city.
“Our city really found itself that over a 60-year period, virtually nothing was being done with infrastructure,” the mayor said. “Now with our partnerships with the state and others, we have the resources to be able to do some things. These partnerships that we now have enabled us to be able to do things that previously we’ve never even thought has been possible.”
William said Huntington’s economic development strategy has an underlying concept not to be insular.
“We are looking at the regional growth to the north in Mason County,” he said. “Certainly we’re not taking credit for what John Musgrave has done, but we know that we’re benefiting from it.”
Sobonya said the county just passed regulations on unsafe buildings and structures.
“So we’re going to be able at the county level to do what the city has done in trying to clean up our county dilapidated structures,” she said.
Sobonya said Cabell County currently has a population of around 93,000.
“We have the largest population consisting of persons under the age of 18,” she said. “They make up 19.9% of our population, barely edging out in the category of persons 65 years and older. Most of our population is made up of females and edging out the male population.”
She said Cabell County has a median income of $43,779.
“Our unemployment rate is resting now (at) 3.1%,” she said.
John Stump, vice president of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), the economic development agency for Cabell and Wayne counties, talked about the organization’s site acquisition strategy.
“We look at site acquisition, because in my experience, if you don’t have site control, you don’t have any,” he said.
He said HADCO does not compete with private developers.
“Our goal is to step in where private development is not taking the risk,” he said.
Stump said HADCO also puts a focus on expansion of existing businesses.
“They say you get 80% of your new business from 20% of your customers,” he said. “It’s much easier to expand an existing business. We want to retain our existing businesses and to bring in a new business. We have several businesses here in the area, which are looking at expansions and refactoring.”
One recent success stories Stump shared was HADCO selling the remaining 80 acres at the HADCO Business Park.
“So that park is occupied by Alcon on the one hand and also now Trulieve, which is one of the growth facilities for cannabis,” he said. “About 150 jobs and investment of $30 million and the infrastructure there that park was developed utilizing tax increment financing (TIF). This is a tremendous economic development opportunity has been made possible by the legislature.”
Stump asked lawmakers to continue to help fund site acquisition for development.
“We’re looking at additional properties and site acquisition fund development money, that’s crucial,” he said.