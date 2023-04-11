Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Solar Man Larry Harris
Buy Now

Larry Harris relies on electricity to power his Ryobi riding lawn mower.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Spring is here, which means lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment are out of storage for work in yards, businesses and other green spaces.

“Think safety first,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

Tags

Recommended for you