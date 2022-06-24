In the distance is Home Depot, shimmering in the early summer sun.
It sits on the ridgeline that is the Southridge shopping center, directly across from Spring Hill Mountain and Mudsuck Creek.
You can see all this from the middle of an airport runway. Go ahead, walk into the middle of it. No one will care.
If this sounds odd, well, not much with Mallory Airport has been orthodox, ever since a towering maverick of a man decided back in 1955 that by God, he was going to build a place to fly.
That man, Benny Mallory, 91, died June 19. He left behind an unlikely aviation legacy, built on a tiny runway that tested the skills of its pilots. Those gutsy enough to master it were part of the select few to boast that “if you can take off and land at Mallory Airport” you can fly anywhere.
Friends, family and pilots who learned under Mallory will gather at the rough-hewn landing strip 1 p.m. Saturday, to swap stories and celebrate his life.
“He always said he wanted to be thrown in a trash bag, put in a dumpster and then everybody have a party,” son Craig Mallory, 58, said. Mallory has already been buried but the party will go on — with plenty of stories.
“Benny was a huge man,” recalled photographer John Sibold, 61, of South Charleston, who flew thousands of hours with Mallory as a student. “Very, very strong, like a grizzly bear. But he was the softest touch there ever was. He looked intimidating because he was so big but he never acted that way.
“When you were flying as a student with Benny, if he was telling you a story about flying into this airport or that, you didn’t realize he was teaching you something — about approach, approach angle, entering over the mountain. You didn’t realize it until after you were done flying.”
Mallory spawned his dream in the mid-1950s, taking about 600 acres of family land — some of it a strawberry field — atop Spring Hill Mountain. Using his own wits and hands, volunteer labor, local corporate assistance and as much money as he could put together, he and other fly-minded buddies fashioned an 800-foot runway. His Gazette-Mail obituary said old Marine Corps pals also pitched in.
Eventually the strip morphed into a 24-foot-wide, 2,000-foot target, one that forces a pilot to have total control of the small Cessnas and other undersized planes that call the place home. The improvements also changed the direction of the flight path.
Pilots landing at “Mudsuck International,” as Mallory Airport was sometimes called, must make two 90-degree, left-hand turns upon approach and skim over trees maybe 1,000 feet from the runway. No turning back.
“You have to commit,” said Sibold, who has flown in and out of Mallory on thousands of occasions. The planes are light enough to slow down in time, without brakes, but not high-powered enough to take off again.
Mallory Airport is only 10 minutes or so from downtown Charleston. Instead of ascending the steep drive to South Charleston High School, simply make a left and follow the road.
To afford the airport’s existence, Mallory operated a garage, an excavation business and a longtime grocery. He never sat still.
“Honestly he was almost everybody’s father,” Craig Mallory said. “He never let us do without anything but so often he was gone. His way of loving was to just try and make sure everybody had what they needed. He wasn’t a sit-around-and-have-a-beer-kind-of-guy.”
In filling the role of community father — Sibold called him a “Spring Hill Mountain legend” — Mallory held a yearly pig roast, with bluegrass music. He made sure everyone knew they were welcome.
Mallory first wanted to fly during his Marines hitch in New Bern, North Carolina, where he took lessons. Later he flew out of Bolinger Field, behind present-day Southridge and from seaplane bases in Dunbar and Charleston.
Mallory used to horse trade with folks who were looking for a place to house their planes. About 50 hangars remain, some a little worse for wear. The ground school, where pilots receive classroom instruction, sits above the airport office in a cinder block building. Atop the mountain, the lush greens of trees pop on a bright, sunny day.
Amid the scenic splendor, pupils received top-flight instruction from Mallory, who, despite his bootstrap beginnings, received the two top honors the Federal Aviation Administration can give — Master Pilot and Master Mechanic.
He became loved for his willingness to work with modest-income people who found a way to afford a small plane.
“What he said went and nobody complained about it,” said Bob McDonald, 73, of Charleston. “I think everybody was just glad to have a place to keep their airplane that wasn’t as expensive as Yeager. He was a towering figure but laid back, a good conversationalist.”
Terrell Webb, 69, lives in Albemarle, North Carolina, but spent most of his life in Logan. He heard about Mallory Airport and became one of the pilots under Mallory, who helped license thousands. Webb mows the property’s grass with a riding lawnmower, partly in exchange for keeping his plane there.
“He loved to say, ‘Let me show you something and you’ll learn from it,’" Webb recalled. On the other hand, according to Webb, Mallory “could dish out bulls--t like nobody else. Let’s just say he didn’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”
Though its founder and namesake are gone, the airport will live on. A group of pilots is close to buying it, Craig Mallory said.
“I grew up at the airport,” Craig Mallory said. “I learned how to drive there, in a cement truck.”
Craig Mallory gives a lot of family togetherness credit to surviving mother Jo Ann, who did much of the child rearing. Benny and Jo Ann lost a son, Mike, to Parkinson's Disease. Daughter Kim and sons Craig and Rick remain.
Neither Craig nor surviving brother Rick are avid flyers. Craig Mallory said the thrill might have passed early for him.
“I never took the interest Dad had in it,” Craig Mallory said. “Everybody gets into something different to create their own self. We flew all over the place, always in a plane. It was like the seat of a car to me.”
Craig Mallory developed an interest in music and repurposed Mallory's former garage into a performance hall of sorts. He still plays from time to time.
His father maintained a lot of pride in his children, Craig Mallory said, even if he was missing a lot.
“We all knew he loved us in his own way,” Craig Mallory said. “He helped me in every way. He could be stubborn. He always had dreams, until the last five or six years. He wanted to put a restaurant on top of the mountain where people could watch the planes.
“He always had a vision.”