Bojangles' to close Kanawha, Cabell stores

HUNTINGTON — Workers were seen covering up Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits signage at its 16th Street location, across from Kinetic Park, on Monday after the company announced that it and three other West Virginia locations are closing.
“We have been made aware of the four restaurant closings in West Virginia. These restaurants were owned and operated by a franchisee, The Rutherford Group, LLC, under license agreements. The franchisee has made the business decision to cease operations in West Virginia in order to turn his focus and resources toward other priorities. And, he has assured us that he is committed to meeting all his responsibilities as a long-time local employer,” the company said in a released statement.
This is the second Bojangles’ location in Huntington to close this year.
When the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits at 3323 U.S. 60 in Huntington opened in April 2016, cars were lined up along U.S. 60 and patrons faced long waits. Traffic was so busy that a digital sign was placed along the road to warn motorists to avoid the right lane that was heading toward the new restaurant.
By September traffic was back to normal, and as time went on traffic at the restaurant appeared to be slowing down as well.
In July, the location closed its doors for good and posted a sign in the window thanking its customers and directing them to its other Bojangles’ location at 3082 16th St. in Huntington, across the street from Kinetic Park.
Now, the company says four more Bojangles’ locations in West Virginia will close, including the 16th Street location, as well as the location on Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes and two locations in Charleston on Mountaineer Boulevard and MacCorkle Avenue.
All the franchise locations are owned and operated by The Rutherford Group LLC, based in Lexington, Kentucky.
No final closing dates were announced for the four locations, but the location on 16th Street was closed on Monday and workers were seen covering up all the Bojangles’ signage at the location.
In addition to remaining West Virginia locations in Beckley and Princeton, there are also several Bojangles’ located in Ohio and Kentucky.