CHAPMANVILLE — After two years in Charleston’s Town Center Mall, a Logan County husband and wife have decided to bring their business back home.
In 2020, Pam and Kenny Gibson opened Stoked Embellishments Boutique and Records at the Town Center Mall in Charleston. After two years there, the two decided to move closer to home and have now opened the store at Chapmanville Plaza.
Pam Gibson said opening locally was her original plan, and with current gas prices along with uncertainties surrounding the Town Center, the two decided to make the leap.
“I wanted to be closer to home, but with similar type businesses around, I didn’t,” Pam Gibson said. “I went on out to Charleston, but the Town Center is slowly dying and stores were closing all around us, and us just being just a small name, everybody would just walk by us. We had a lot of customers that did stop in, but you know, unless you’re American Eagle, Buckle, that kind of thing, they just kind of walked by and when the opportunity came to come home, we took it.”
The move was a quick one, with the two closing shop in Charleston on June 28 and opening in their new location in Chapmanville on July 1.
“We worked tirelessly today getting in order,” Pam Gibson said.
The store offers $5 Paparazzi jewelry, $1 kids Paparazzi jewelry, dresses and shirts. The store also has a large collection of vinyl records, a part of the store that Pam Gibson describes as her husband’s “baby.”
Records for sale include music from all genres, and alongside the records are rock T-shirts. The two said they hope to provide posters in the future as well.
“Vinyl has made a big comeback, and we’re just hoping to expand, hopefully maybe one day get a bigger store. The records are his baby,” Pam Gibson quipped. “He knows about the music. I’m clueless when it comes to that, it’s solely his side.”
The store’s name is derived from Pam Gibson’s family history. Her mother was from Stoke-on-Trent, England, and her father’s last name was Ellis.
Stoked Embellishments is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is located at 12 Chapmanville Plaza, Chapmanville.