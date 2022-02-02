A local community college and the state’s WorkForce Development Office said Tuesday the entities would work together to train and place workers at GreenPower Motor Company’s planned South Charleston factory.
The announcement came during a news conference on BridgeValley’s campus.
“I understand promises have been made in the past with other companies promising to set up shop in Charleston that haven’t come through,” GreenPower President Brendan Riley said in opening remarks. He said his company had made a definite commitment to the Kanawha Valley.
GreenPower will make electric buses in what is now the 80,000-square-foot Motor City Industrial building, behind another planned development, the long-in-the-works Park Place shopping center. The state will pay up to $3.5 million in incentive payments to GreenPower if it can create an expected 900 jobs at the nine-acre site.
The company presently manufactures an array of electric vehicles, including school buses, out of a facility in Porterville, California. South Charleston workers will only produce school buses.
The idea is for BridgeValley Community and Technical College to recruit and train employees for GreenPower, and WorkForce to place them in jobs at the plant. WorkForce provides both unemployment compensation programs and job placement services.
Riley said it may appear odd an electric vehicle company would set up shop in West Virginia, a place known for its reliance on carbon-emitting industries.
“These vehicles aren’t necessarily in competition [with diesel buses],” Riley said. “They actually work hand-in-hand. We’re here to really let you guys know this is a long-term plan. By the end of the year you’ll see vehicles roll off the line.”
BridgeValley President Casey Sacks, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler and WorkForce’s Derek Vance also spoke.
“We have a strong history of partnering with WorkForce,” Sacks said. “This is so exciting for our community and the state of West Virginia. Our trusted partnership will allow us to do a whole pipeline of recruiting for GreenPower.”
Wheeler recounted how crucial his father’s job at a South Charleston stamping plant proved to be. “When I hear the number of 900 jobs it’s just a statistic. To me, it’s a personal story ... My father was blessed with a job that put food on the table and assured that doctor visits were paid for. It’s not just a job, this is a life experience.”