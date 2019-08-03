Briggs named advertising vice president for HD Media

Jerry W. Briggs has been appointed vice president of advertising for HD Media LLC, the parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch and several West Virginia weekly newspapers.
The appointment was announced by HD Media Publisher Jim Heady.
“Jerry’s leadership skills, knowledge of the business and understanding of the Charleston and Huntington markets will play a substantial role in the success of our company,” Heady said. “We feel very fortunate to have him on the HD Media team.”
Briggs also becomes a member of HD Media’s operating committee. As vice president of advertising, he will oversee advertising sales and creation of ads for all HD Media publications.
Besides the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch, HD Media publishes the weeklies The Wayne County News, the Coal Valley News, The Independent Herald in Pineville, The Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News and the Putnam Herald. The company also publishes the bimonthly River Cities Magazine.
Briggs previously was employed as a sales executive with Mspark/Mail South direct mail marketing company and as chief operating officer of Preferred Mail Advertising, another direct mail advertising firm that was purchased by Mspark in 2017.
He has worked for both of HD Media’s flagship newspapers. Through much of the 1990s he was employed in various positions with The Herald-Dispatch, including major accounts manager, sales manager, retail manager and sales executive.
From November 2001 to September 2014, he held multiple positions with Charleston Newspapers, the organization that published the Charleston Gazette and Charleston Daily Mail, which merged in 2015 to form the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Those positions included vice president/advertising director, circulation director and advertising manager.
“I got my start in the newspaper industry with The Herald-Dispatch,” Briggs said. “Working in advertising has generated many life-long friends with the employees and customers in both Huntington and Charleston. To say I was thrilled to return to the industry I love is an understatement. ...
“At HD Media we have a story to tell with our print and digital products working for local businesses,” he added. “Given our print and digital reach, we are becoming a strong and reliable media force to promote any type of product and service effectively.”
Briggs is a Barboursville resident. He and his wife, Jill, have two grown children, Luke and Cole.