ABOVE: A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week at Reed’s Entertainment in Putnam Village, in Hurricane. LEFT: Advantage Valley Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Vossloh Track Building, located at 64 Waterway Drive in Poca, Putnam County.
Advantage Valley Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Vossloh Track Building.
The building, located at 64 Waterway Drive in Poca, is the former Union Boiler Plant built to service John Amos power plant across the river.
Advantage Valley officials said in a news release the organization plans to redevelop the 118,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility due to the shortage of available inventory for business growth and expansion projects in the region.
According to the release, the property is located on the Kanawha River, with barge loading/port access on site, as well as Norfolk Southern Railroad access. Located on Route 62 and five miles from Interstate 64, the building offers 4,500-square-feet of office space and 7.29 contiguous acres available for development. The building has concrete reinforced floors and offers seven bays with seven cranes, ranging from 5 tons to 75 tons of capacity, the release said.
The anticipated timetable for financing and construction is 12 months, the release added.
Advantage Valley is seeking tenants for the facility for full or partial occupancy. Those interested can contact Terrell Ellis at 304-546-7323 or at terrell@advantagevalley.com.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place last week at Reed’s Entertainment in Putnam Village, in Hurricane.
Reed’s Entertainment is an 18-hole indoor putt-putt golf course for all ages. There is also space available for parties.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Reed’s Entertainment to our thriving community,” Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “This new facility not only adds a fantastic recreational option for families and friends but also boosts our local economy by creating job opportunities and attracting visitors to the area.”
Reed’s Entertainment features meticulously designed miniature golf holes that incorporate various themes, obstacles and surprises, according to the release.
“I am excited to bring families together. To create a place, they can enjoy time spent together,” Brian Reed, owner of Reed’s Entertainment, said in the release.
For more information about Reed’s Entertainment, including operating hours and pricing, please visit their Facebook page by searching Reed’s Entertainment.
