Arts in Action’s Academy of Performing and Visual Arts hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate its merger with Bridget’s Dance Academy.
Bridget’s Dance Academy offers programs for dance, acrobatics and competition.
Arts in Action’s founder, Joni Cantrell, is celebrating her retirement after 47 years of ministry through the arts. Artistic director Cookie Samworth shared her expertise in her new hometown in North Carolina, traveling as a guest master artist and choreographer, as well as joining the competition circuit as a judge and adjudicator.
Arts in Action is a non-profit organization that offers excellence in arts education for all, according to Cantrell.
Cantrell says featured programs include Dance by Bridget’s Dance Academy; Crescendo Music, which offers private lessons in piano, guitar, and voice, as well as family drumming circles; and Living Colors Visual Arts and Photography, which provides group and private lessons in a variety of art methods and an artistic photography class.
Arts in Action also offers the SuperStars program of dance, music and art for children and adults with special needs.
Country Roads Trust, the name, image and likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes, announced a licensing agreement with Big Timber Brewing Company to produce and sell a co-branded lager beer.
Stephen Ford, general manager and COO of Country Roads Trust, said in a news release that 15% of all sales of Country Roads Trust Lager will go back to the Trust.
An event to introduce Country Roads Trust Lager was held Aug. 2 at the Tap House in Morgantown.
Ford said Country Roads Trust Lager, created by Mountaineer alumni brewers at Big Timber Brewing, is a light, crisp and refreshing lager that is the perfect game-day beer. To be available at WVU games and widely distributed throughout the state, the lager captures the freshness of West Virginia’s wild rivers and beautiful nature and combines it with the passion for which Mountaineer fans are known, according to Ford.
“The funds generated through sales of the lager will help create even more NIL opportunities for Mountaineer student-athletes in our state’s communities,” Ford added.
Big Timber Brewing started as a dream of Matt and Ashley Kwasniewski and became reality when the first keg of beer went out the door in 2014. Located in the heart of Appalachia in Elkins, the name pays homage to the surrounding forests and the industry that built the area’s community, the release stated.
Country Roads Trust helps student-athletes by establishing NIL donation memberships and securing sponsorship deals, assuring WVU athletics attracts the very best talent, according to the release.
