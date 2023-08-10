Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Arts in Action ribbon cutting pic.jpg

Arts in Action’s Academy of Performing and Visual Arts hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 at 2658 Main Street in Hurricane to celebrate its merger with Bridget’s Dance Academy.

 Courtesy photo

Arts in Action’s Academy of Performing and Visual Arts hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate its merger with Bridget’s Dance Academy.

Bridget’s Dance Academy offers programs for dance, acrobatics and competition.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

