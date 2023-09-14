Freedom Financial, which offers specialized services in retirement benefits for federal employees, cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new building in the 1200 block of Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
“This project has been a long and difficult one, but well worth it,” said Freedom Financial CEO Melissa Grass.
Freedom Financial is a registered investment advisory firm with its representatives managing the securities investments and portfolios of individuals and institutional investors, according to Grass. Advice ranges on subjects that are part of an individual’s financial life, from retirement planning to insurance and estate planning.
“We provide services in the areas of Civil Service Retirement System, Federal Employees Retirement System, Thrift Savings Plan, Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance, Federal Employees Health Benefits and Social Security,” Grass said.
Freedom Financial is an authorized independent affiliate of Freedom Federal educators, a registered education vender with the federal government, Grass added.
The business was established in 2016, but Grass has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry.
“Our team of federal retirement consultants have over 100 collective years in providing educational services to federal employees,” she said.
Immediately following the ceremony, Freedom Financial hosted an open house, including refreshments and tours of the new building.
For more information, visit www.theffig.com or call 833-280-3444.
Accounting firms merge
Two leading West Virginia accounting firms — Woomer, Nistendirk & Associates, PLLC located in Charleston and Costanzo & Associates, PLLC in Wheeling — will merge operations beginning Nov. 1, the firm’s partners announced in a news release.
Costanzo & Associates, PLLC was established in Wheeling by Lou Costanzo in 1976. Over the past 46 years, Costanzo & Associates has earned a reputation for quality accounting work in the three-state region. After graduating from Miami University in Ohio, Mike Costanzo joined the firm.
Woomer Nistendirk & Associates PLLC was established in January 1996 in Charleston under the ownership of Steve Woomer and Robert Nistendirk. The two firms have more than 70 years of combined experience in the West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania markets.
The new firm will be known as Costanzo Woomer Nistendirk, PLLC and will maintain its current offices in Wheeling and Charleston, providing services regionally and statewide.
“Our clients will see very little change,” Mike Costanzo said in the release. “Clients will still contact the same staff member that they have been accustomed to working with at the same office. The process will be seamless for our clients.”
Nistendirk said both offices can operate as one.
“We’ve been discussing this merger for years and now is the ideal time for the merger from a technology and structure standpoint,” he said in the release.
“Over the years, both of our firms have excelled at providing quality services to a regional clientele. That won’t change,” Woomer said. “But our merger will give the new firm a greater statewide reach and appeal in West Virginia and beyond.”
Lou Costanzo said that many of their clients are facing shrinking budgets, fewer people and higher daily demands.
“We will provide more specialized solutions that will allow our clients to get the most from our staff, reduce turnover and develop a new generation of leadership,” he said. “The new firm will have a better opportunity to recruit and acquire quality employees or ‘talent.’”
Costanzo Woomer Nistendirk, PLLC services will include accounting, auditing, consulting, wealth and financial planning, estate and tax planning and compliance.