Helicon Chemical, an innovator in developing drop-in-ready, upgraded binder for government and commercial propulsion systems, it the newest tenant at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

The Tech Park and Helicon celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting event at the technology park campus. The event marked a significant milestone in the growth of both Helicon and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, officials with the Tech Park said in a news release.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

