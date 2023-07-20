Helicon Chemical, an innovator in developing drop-in-ready, upgraded binder for government and commercial propulsion systems, is the newest tenant at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new South Charleston Fire Station No. 5/Washington District Community Building, on Sand Plant Road, took place June 30.
The Tech Park and Helicon celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting event at the technology park campus. The event marked a significant milestone in the growth of both Helicon and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, officials with the Tech Park said in a news release.
“The addition of Helicon to the technology park’s esteemed roster of tenants further solidifies its position as a hub for cutting-edge research, development, and innovation in the region,” the release said.
“We are delighted to welcome Helicon to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park,” Matt Ballard, the Tech Park’s CEO and executive director, said in the release. “Helicon is a perfect fit for our park and West Virginia, and we look forward to having Helicon join the long list of innovation leaders working at our specialized facilities.”
Partnering with Tech Park tenant AVN, and with federal, state and local lawmakers, Helicon is using existing infrastructure to manufacture the enhanced binder in West Virginia, bringing jobs to the region while helping to improve national security, officials added.
“The partnership we have forged here in West Virginia is a significant step in our ability to deliver enhanced rocket fuel at scale,” Dr. Wes Naylor, Helicon’s CEO, said in the release. “We look forward to bringing jobs to the community and adding to the rich history of technology development and innovation.”
New South Charleston fire station opens
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new South Charleston Fire Station No. 5/Washington District Community Building, on Sand Plant Road, took place June 30.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and Fire Chief Virgil White cut the ribbon surrounded by city council members and other city officials.
South Charleston’s fifth fire station will be facing Route 119, near Alum Creek. Officials said this station’s service area will include the residents in the part annexed by the city in 2021.
The station will be home to one fire truck and nine firefighters, using three firefighters per shift, officials said.
The Washington District Community Building will also serve as a space for members of the community to host social events, like wedding receptions and birthday parties, according to officials. There is also a basketball court that can be used for league games.
Andy Richardson Group created
Andy Richardson, an attorney, insurance agent and former public servant, announced the creation of the Andy Richardson Group, a new consulting firm in Charleston.
Richardson said in a news release that his diverse business background and extensive experience in executive leadership, insurance administration and transactional legal services positions this new group to offer comprehensive solutions to both individuals and businesses.
The Andy Richardson Group specializes in such areas as navigating the complexities of Medicare and preparation of legal documents for individuals and businesses.
Richardson’s professional background includes his tenure as the head of the West Virginia Workers’ Compensation Fund, where he successfully prepared the organization for privatization through the implementation of internal checks and balances. His private sector career included managing relationships with clients, insurance brokers, insurance carriers, regulators and vendors.
“I am excited to launch Andy Richardson Group and offer my expertise to clients who can benefit from these niche services,” Richardson said in the release. “My diverse background and experience will enable us to provide tailored solutions to address various challenges faced by individuals and businesses.”
