Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Holiday Inn Express Civic Center ribbon cutting photo.jpg

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the fully renovated Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center took place on June 21.

 Courtesy photo

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the fully renovated Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center took place last Wednesday.

“Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the completion of a four year renovation,” said Holly Wills, senior sales manager at the hotel. “All 196 rooms were completely renovated, as well as all public space and the event space.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you