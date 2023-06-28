A ribbon cutting ceremony for the fully renovated Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center took place last Wednesday.
“Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the completion of a four year renovation,” said Holly Wills, senior sales manager at the hotel. “All 196 rooms were completely renovated, as well as all public space and the event space.”
Wills said the exterior of the building was also replaced.
“This allowed for new energy efficient windows, and heating and cooling units,” she said.
The hotel is directly adjacent to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, formerly known as the Charleston Civic Center. It offers free high-speed internet, a fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast, a guest interactive information board and an EV charging station adjacent to the property for charging electric vehicles.
As part of West Virginia Day on June 20, Blue Smoke Salsa unveiled new gourmet series salsas in collaboration with Chef Paul Smith at Tamarack Marketplace.
The Blue Smoke Salsa gourmet series introduces three new recipes, the company said in a news release.
Chef Paul Smith, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef Southeast US, lent his culinary expertise to create the new additions that include blueberry jalapeno, cherry chipotle and pineapple habanero.
“By infusing his own innovative touch into the original Blue Smoke Salsa recipe crafted by the brand’s founder, Robin Hildebrand, Chef Paul has helped give birth to a collection of salsas that are bold, balanced, and sophisticated,” the release said.
“West Virginia Day holds a special place in our hearts as we celebrate both our state’s rich heritage and the exciting evolution of Blue Smoke Salsa,” Robin Hildebrand, founder of Blue Smoke Salsa, said in the release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Paul Smith, whose remarkable talents have helped put West Virginia truly on the map as a food destination. We are also so excited to be able to release these new products on our state’s birthday at a place as special as Tamarack.”