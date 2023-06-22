Hope Gas unveiled its new headquarters office in Morgantown, the company said in a news release.
Joined by Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries and community leaders, Hope Gas celebrated the new facility during a ceremony Monday morning.
Hope’s renovated headquarters encompasses two floors and over 35,000-square-feet of space in the West Virginia University Innovation Corporation’s Chestnut Ridge Road facility. Customer service, gas control, human resources, finance, accounting, regulatory, IT, dispatch and other functions core to serving Hope’s customers will be based in the office, which can hold around 150 employees, according to the release.
“Hope’s new headquarters in Morgantown marks not only our commitment to our customers and communities but also the opportunities West Virginia’s energy industry brings to the state,” Morgan O’Brien, CEO of Hope Gas, said in the release. “Last September, Hope committed to establishing our headquarters in West Virginia and creating 100 new jobs. Now, not even one year after making that commitment, we are unveiling our new headquarters, have created more than 100 jobs at Hope, and are announcing more job opportunities within the company.”
The company said construction began on the office in mid-December 2022 and Hope’s Morgantown headquarters is one of 11 offices the company has throughout the state. A newly constructed facility in Jane Lew serves as the company’s operational hub, the company said.
Hope Gas provides natural gas service to more than 112,000 homes and businesses in 35 West Virginia counties. The company employs more than 400 individuals across the state.
JUST PLUS CONSIGNMENT OPENING IN SOUTH CHARLESTON: A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Just Plus Consignment, which is located at 200 Seventh Ave., in South Charleston.
Just Plus Consignment specializes in plus-size women’s clothing, sizes 12 large and up, and is owned by Lisa Pollitt. The new business will also sell shoes, purses, jewelry and other accessories, according to Pollitt.
Just Plus Consignment will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Pollitt says women interested in consigning their clothes should call the store at 304-744-8525 to set up an appointment. On Saturday, Just Plus Consignment will continue the festivities with a grand opening celebration during regular business hours.
The public is invited to attend the official ribbon cutting ceremony, which will be conducted by South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
BROOKS SPORTS NURTIRTION AND APPAREL OPENS IN LOGAN: Mark and Morgan Brooks, owners of Brooks Sports Nutrition and Apparel, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting June 19 at 52 Water St. in Logan.
“We wanted to provide the community with an affordable option to get healthy sports drinks, supplements and apparel without having to travel far or order online,” Morgan Brooks said in a news release about the newly opened small business. “The plan is to also offer active and athleisure apparel in the near future.”
“The Brooks saw a need, made a plan, and are successfully bringing it to fruition — much to the benefits of their neighbors and community,” Mary Legg, a business advisor at the West Virginia Hive who is working with the owners, said in the release.
The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving 13 counties in southern West Virginia. More information about the WV Hive can be found at www.wvhive.com. To contact Brooks Sports Nutrition and Apparel, call the store at 304-688-9218.