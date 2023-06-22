Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hope Gas Ribbon Cutting - 1

Joined by Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries and community leaders, Hope Gas celebrates a new headquarters office during a ceremony Monday. The new H.Q. is in the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant on Chestnut Ridge Road.

 Courtesy photo

Hope Gas unveiled its new headquarters office in Morgantown, the company said in a news release.

Joined by Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries and community leaders, Hope Gas celebrated the new facility during a ceremony Monday morning.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

