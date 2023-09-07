Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fruits of Labor Pizzeria-Courtesy of WV Hive.jpg

The basement of the Fruits of Labor building at 313 Neville Street in Beckley is now featuring a new wood-stone pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop.

 Courtesy photo

BECKLEY — The basement of the Fruits of Labor building in the 300 block of Neville Street, in Beckley, is now featuring a new wood-stone pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop.

Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor, was set to host a grand opening ceremony today. She said in a news release that seven new jobs have been created at the pizzeria, which offers seating for 64 indoors, 20 on the outdoor patio and “to go” service.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you