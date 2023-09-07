BECKLEY — The basement of the Fruits of Labor building in the 300 block of Neville Street, in Beckley, is now featuring a new wood-stone pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop.
Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor, was set to host a grand opening ceremony today. She said in a news release that seven new jobs have been created at the pizzeria, which offers seating for 64 indoors, 20 on the outdoor patio and “to go” service.
“Two of our students, who have been with us almost a year and just graduated from our station supervisor program, are managing the new pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop,” she said in the release. “We deeply believe in investing in each student and allowing them to grow and expand their skills. We are excited to welcome three new students to join our education, certification, training and employment program.”
Jordan added the Fruits of Labor Café on the ground floor of the building, and the pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop are two independent and different dining locations.
“For instance, to order pizza, customers will need to visit the pizzeria, because pizza isn’t on the menu at the café,” she said.
Jordan said the soft opening of the basement dining option has been well received by customers.
“Customers are able to enjoy artisan style pizza and a wide range of specialty coffees and smoothies. We are grateful to have a safe environment and gathering space for college students to have coffee or a bite of lunch between classes,” she said. “Plus, our goal has always been to fully utilize the basement and three floors of our downtown Beckley building. The café, pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop, conference and meeting facilities, and Seed Sower’s The Well offices are making full and positive use of the space.”
Jordan has three other training cafes and bakeries — in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery — that offer stable, well-paying jobs for people in recovery and nationally certified culinary programming. She said the Fruits of Labor model was the catalyst for the regional southern West Virginia Communities of Healing recovery to work program that continues to assist employees and employers.
Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), commended Jordan and Fruits of Labor on their steady growth and job creation.
“Tammy’s compassion for others and business acumen have combined to help so many in recovery and to educate employers about this valuable workforce,” Moore said in the release. “Fruits of Labor has been the catalyst, and the Communities of Healing program has exceeded all expectations and made me proud of southern West Virginia for embracing this creative economic model.”
The Communities of Healing program, which was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission, includes a partnership group consisting of Seed Sower, Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board and the WV Hive.
Buckle opens at Huntington Mall
Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc., announced last week its relocation to a new space in the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. Guests can find the newly opened store next to Kids Footlocker.
Buckle carries a wide selection of fits, styles and finishes from leading denim brands, including the company’s private label brand, BKE. They offer tops, footwear and accessories from popular lifestyle labels including Gimmicks, Buckle Black, Free People, Sorel, Levi’s, White Crow, Rock Revival, Hey Dude, Oakley, Hurley, KanCan, Billabong and Ray-Ban. In all, Buckle says it represents more than 200 fashion brands in its stores and online at buckle.com.
Buckle also has a wide array of value-added services such as free hemming, gift-packaging, personal styling, layaway, Buckle Rewards and a Buckle Credit Card with special benefits for cardholders, the company said.
Guests who stop in prior to Sept. 18 are invited to enter to win in the store’s grand opening gift card giveaway. Interested applicants can learn more about career opportunities and apply online at buckle.jobs.