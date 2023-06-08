Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place recently for a new $5.3 million sports complex in Nitro.

City officials called May 28 “a historic day” as they unveiled the Nitro Athletic Complex at 1650 Park Ave., which features a new swimming pool, splash pad, welcome center, nine pickleball courts and four tennis courts.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

