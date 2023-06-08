A ribbon cutting ceremony took place recently for a new $5.3 million sports complex in Nitro.
City officials called May 28 “a historic day” as they unveiled the Nitro Athletic Complex at 1650 Park Ave., which features a new swimming pool, splash pad, welcome center, nine pickleball courts and four tennis courts.
Officials said 96 cement trucks delivered 1,260 tons of concrete for the pickleball and tennis courts that will open to the public on June 9.
The pool opened for the first day on May 31. Trenton Harrison of Nitro Elementary School won a contest to be the first to make a splash in the new pool.
CPRB OFFICES MOVE TO KANAWHA CITY: The Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB) has moved from its former location on MacCorkle Avenue to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) building in Kanawha City.
The move comes as the Real Estate Division works to move more agencies into state-owned buildings as part of its initiative to maximize usage of existing state-owned space, according to Mark Scott, cabinet secretary for the Department of Administration.
The new location will allow the agency to better serve the needs of its customers, said CPRB Executive Director Jeff Fleck. “The close proximity to PEIA will provide a ‘one stop shop’ for retirement and insurance,” he said.
The agency hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony June 7 at the new building, which is located at 601 57th St., SE, Suite 5, in Charleston.
“We’ll be in a more modern building with better parking options for our customers,” Fleck said. “We look forward to serving those who serve West Virginia even better than before.”
CPRB call center can be reached at 304-558-3570.
SIGHTS, SOUNDS & SPEED OPENING NEW LOCATION: Sights, Sounds and Speed hosted a pre-grand opening of its new location at 53 Underwood Ave., in St. Albans, on June 2.
The company has been in the Kanawha Valley for more than 20 years and is a provider of mobile electronics, leather interior, heated seats, electric starts and other products.
“We have expanded with an investment back into the community with purchase of a new 5,400-square-foot building providing additional opportunities in truck accessories, safety and first responder lighting systems,” Tim Hudson, owner of the business, said in a news release.
The “Grand Opening Cars & Coffee Event “ took place June 3, and featured crafts and food trucks.
“As the only full-time company in the area providing services to both a retail and industrial division, we invite you to see our operations and discuss how we can further grow our community together,” Hudson said. “Also, special thanks to Poca Valley Bank for the partnership in making this expansion into the community possible.”
For more information, visit sightssoundsspeed.com.
THE LAUNDRY RACK HAS RIBBON CUTTING: A ribbon cutting ceremony took place June 2 at The Laundry Rack at 502 Rock Lake Drive in South Charleston.
The Laundry Rack is the area’s newest laundromat and is managed by Janna Fenn. It features new Electrolux Professional machines that will enable customers to wash, dry and fold a load of laundry in under an hour.
“While doing their laundry, customers can enjoy a welcoming environment that includes free wi-fi, large televisions and an attendant on site,” Fenn said.
She said The Laundry Rack also offers drop-off service, where laundry professionals will carefully sort, wash, dry and provide same-day pickup for a customer. The Laundry Rack also has extra-large washers and dryers to accommodate bulky items like duvets, she added.
The Laundry Rack is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
NEW OPHTHAMOLOGY AND VISION CENTER OPENS: Family Care Health Centers’ new Ophthalmology & Vision Center, in South Charleston, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 5.
Ophthalmologist Nicole Rashid will be the provider at the new location at 4513 MacCorkle Ave. SW.
Rashid has a bachelor of science in biology with a chemistry minor, summa cum laude, from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. She also has a doctor of medicine from Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington. She did a transitional year residency at Marshall’s School of Medicine and an ophthalmology residency at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Rashid’s professional memberships and affiliations include the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Kanawha Ophthalmology Society and the American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators. The location offers a full line of vision services.
For information, call 304-768-7371 or visit online at familycarewv.org.