Film Futures Foundation has announced its upcoming “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop, aimed at giving aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts essential skills to excel in the film industry.

 Courtesy photo

HURRICANE — Film Futures Foundation is hosting an “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop aimed at empowering aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry.

The free initiative is part of the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to democratize filmmaking and provide accessible education to individuals in the Appalachian region.

