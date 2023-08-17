Film Futures Foundation has announced its upcoming “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop, aimed at giving aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts essential skills to excel in the film industry.
HURRICANE — Film Futures Foundation is hosting an “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop aimed at empowering aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry.
The free initiative is part of the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to democratize filmmaking and provide accessible education to individuals in the Appalachian region.
The workshop will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Valley Park in Hurricane. The hands-on workshop promises to be an illuminating experience, providing participants with valuable insights into the art and techniques of grip and set lighting on film sets. Light refreshments and drinks will be served. Attendees will receive a certificate at the conclusion of the training.
“Our ‘Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting’ workshop is designed to be accessible to all, regardless of prior experience,” said Justin Williams, co-founder and executive director of Film Futures Foundation. “We want to ignite a passion for the film industry and provide participants with the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic field.”
The workshop will be led by Matt Napier, owner of Matt Napier Film and Photo and Film Forever. Napier has worked on various film, commercial and music video sets and understands the importance of lighting in creating captivating cinematic experiences. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about essential grip and lighting equipment, techniques for achieving various lighting effects, and the vital role of lighting in setting the mood and tone of a film.
The workshop is open to individuals of all backgrounds, from aspiring filmmakers and film students to curious enthusiasts eager to learn about the filmmaking process. By providing access to education and resources, Film Futures Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of filmmakers who will bring diverse and unique perspectives to the world of cinema.
“We believe that providing hands-on experience and mentorship is crucial in developing talent in the film industry,” said Foundation co-founder Ashley Stinnett. “Our workshop participants will not only gain technical skills but also network with industry professionals and other enthusiasts, setting the stage for future collaboration and growth.”
For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues. Seating is limited to 20 attendees.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.