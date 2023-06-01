Revive Beautique hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the company’s first successful year in business. Pictured (from left) are Farren Staten, Taylor Long, Mendy Mullins, Scott Mullins, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, Susie Kennedy and Sherry Mullens.
Many businesses host a ribbon cutting ceremony on the day they open, but Mendy Mullins, owner of Revive Beautique in South Charleston, waited for a year.
“I wanted to make sure I had all of the rooms filled and all the staff I wanted,” Mullins said.
The business, located in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue, offers a hair salon, lash and hair extensions, a boutique, nails, pedicures, aesthetician, spray tanning and waxing. It also sells jeans, bags, tops and home decor.
“I’ve always wanted to open a salon, and South Charleston was the area I wanted to be in,” she said. “We had a very successful first year and look to be here for many years to come. We hope we can build and grow and have some things we want to add, but they are still in the works.”
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens helped cut the ribbon and called small businesses the backbone of the community
“It’s a great day to celebrate this small business,” Mullens said. “Small businesses are a part of the bright future I see for South Charleston. I’ve been around 40 years, and I don’t think I South Charleston’s future has been any brighter, particularly on the economic development with our Park Place Plaza coming in. We work hard to make our community business friendly.”
Revive Beautique is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on alternating Saturdays.
Mullins recommends making an appointment by calling 304-741-9737.
“We do have a girl here for hair that does walk-ins and she will do brow and lip waxing for walk-ins, but it’s really best to make an appointment for most services,” she said. “We also have an app you can book through called Vagaro. You can download that app and all the appointments are on there and you can book your appointment there as well.”
For more information, visit revivebeautique.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fuel counter to host grand opening ceremony
Fuel Counter has opened a new location in Hurricane at Mid Valley Square in the Teays Valley area.
The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Fuel Counter Teays Valley was to be held Wednesday, at the location in the 3500 block of Teays Valley Road.
This is the third location of the locally-owned restaurant. The first Fuel Counter was one of the first restaurants to open in The Market, in downtown Huntington, in 2018. A second opened in Barboursville in 2019. The restaurants are owned by Jennifer Jill.
“Fuel Counter’s mission is to provide the freshest, quality ingredients to individuals within local communities,” Jill said. “We are committed to healthier, tasteful, and honest food made the way you want it. They believe that what you put in your body is the most important aspect of your health. Fuel Counter is dedicated to offering the highest quality of products and service in a fast, friendly and casual environment.”
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.