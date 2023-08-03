Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses and residents in West Virginia due to damages from flooding on Aug. 14-15, 2022.

Businesses and residents in the declared area, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane counties, can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA, the organization said in a news release.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

