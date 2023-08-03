Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses and residents in West Virginia due to damages from flooding on Aug. 14-15, 2022.
Businesses and residents in the declared area, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane counties, can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA, the organization said in a news release.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of West Virginia with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, said in the release. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at [the] SBA.”
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 26, 2024.
Up Next Charlie West, the young professionals program of the Charleston Area Alliance, is hosting a professional development seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 3rd floor of United Bank at 500 Virginia St. East.
Emilie Love, vice president and retail lender with United, is leading the presentation.
“We all know that networking can be extremely beneficial when it comes to career advancement, but it isn’t always easy for everyone,” she said. “I can help provide you with tips and tricks to flip a nerve-wracking work function into a rewarding and meaningful event.”
United Bank is Up Next Charlie West’s title sponsor.
