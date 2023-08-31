Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ribbon cutting submitted photo.jpg

From left to right, Steve McGrew, regional sales manager for Southeastern Equipment, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and Southeastern Equipment’s Executive Vice President Thor Hess cut the ribbon on Southeastern Equipment’s new location on Kramer Street in South Charleston.

 Courtesy photo

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house took place last week for Southeastern Equipment Company’s first branch in West Virginia, at 1000 Kramer St. in South Charleston.

The business was founded in 1957 and serves customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia. Its clients come from the agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, officials said.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

