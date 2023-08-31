From left to right, Steve McGrew, regional sales manager for Southeastern Equipment, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and Southeastern Equipment’s Executive Vice President Thor Hess cut the ribbon on Southeastern Equipment’s new location on Kramer Street in South Charleston.
A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house took place last week for Southeastern Equipment Company’s first branch in West Virginia, at 1000 Kramer St. in South Charleston.
The business was founded in 1957 and serves customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia. Its clients come from the agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, officials said.
“With a staff of more than 250 sales, management and service personnel, it is the authorized dealer for more than 30 equipment lines providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field technicians, as well as a fully stocked and staffed parts department,” according to Southeastern Equipment’s Vice President Thor Hess.
John and Sherri Mays say The Mays Agency is the first Brightway Insurance franchise to open in West Virginia.
Known for their work in the banking and education fields, the Mays say the agency offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle, umbrella, commercial and life insurance policies from numerous insurance companies.
Married for 15 years, the couple met while working at the same bank branch. A U.S. Air Force veteran who served for many of his years in uniform as a high school military recruiter in Logan and Beckley, John Mays has also worked as an area director for missionaries on college campuses across the state.
“Serving in the military, selling that experience to our next generation and sharing the things that are most important with them has really shaped my life,” John Mays said. “Now being able to help them protect what means the most to them seems like a natural fit.”
The daughter of a West Virginia coal miner, Sherri Mays knew her deep roots would drive her to a career that would help her help others that call West Virginia home.
“After teaching pre-K in Kanawha County for the past eight years, my job was cut and I needed to look for an opportunity,” she said. “Working in the banking industry for a decade, then teaching after that, it feels as if being able to show and teach others how to protect their interests is a true calling for me.”
The agency is located at 3860 Teays Valley Road, Suite 1, in Hurricane. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and by appointment only on Saturday and Sunday.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.