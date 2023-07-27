Teens and young adults from High Rocks Academy based in Pocahontas County gain hands-on computer-controlled machining skills during a recent camp offered by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at its new South Charleston training facility.
Storage Station signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Nitro community, the company announced last week.
Individuals ages 16 to 24 can test-drive a career in manufacturing for free during one of the hands-on camps offered this August in South Charleston by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMC).
MAMC will conduct two, one-week introductions to computer-controlled machining sessions for teens and young adults Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-18 at its new Advanced Manufacturing Training & Education Center in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.
Each session will include an online component and a hands-on, in-person camp. Participants will learn to design and manufacture metals parts on computer-controlled equipment. No experience or training is required to participate, MAMC officials said in a news release.
“All we ask is that you have a desire to learn,” Carol Howerton, MAMC’s director of workforce programs, said in the release. “Machinists are in high demand in our region. This introduction will provide participants with a solid understanding of what machinists do day-in and day-out. Our hope is that some of the young people who participate will consider pursuing careers in manufacturing.”
According to the release, MAMC partners with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation to deliver the camps as part of America’s Cutting Edge, a U.S. Department of Defense-funded national initiative to restore the prominence of the U.S. machine tools sector through transformative thinking, technological innovation and workforce development.
Teens and young adults enrolling in either of the August camps will receive lunch and snacks each day, and are eligible for travel stipends thanks to financial support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation through a Bridges to Opportunity partnership.
“The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is excited to partner with the Marshall University Advanced Manufacturing Center’s Bridges to Opportunity program,” Todd Dorcas, CED program officer for TGKVF, said in the release. “By connecting participants to a training pathway to in-demand, quality, well-paying employment opportunities, BTO is a significant community asset.”
Additional in-person camps will be scheduled throughout the next several months in both South Charleston and Huntington, the release said, and those interested can register for the online component now to be notified about future dates.
Storage station in Nitro signs on with U-Haul
U-Haul Co. of West Virginia announced earlier this week that Storage Station has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Nitro community.
Storage Station partners Dale and Tayler Vance said in a news release from U-Haul that they are proud to team with an industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Kanawha County.
Storage Station, located at 101 1st Ave. in Nitro, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes, according to the release.
