Individuals ages 16 to 24 can test-drive a career in manufacturing for free during one of the hands-on camps offered this August in South Charleston by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMC).

MAMC will conduct two, one-week introductions to computer-controlled machining sessions for teens and young adults Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-18 at its new Advanced Manufacturing Training & Education Center in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

