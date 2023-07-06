HURRICANE — Wesley and Julie Wyrick say their new business in Hurricane, The Coop Cowork, is more than a traditional co-workspace.
“We want it to be a co-workspace, but more than just co-workspace. We have a vision of a community, a culture and a co-workspace built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs. The vision with this is to help small businesses help other small businesses, collaborate together and grow together,” Wesley Wyrick said prior to a recently held ribbon-cutting ceremony in the heart of Hurricane’s Main Street business district.
It will be similar to a business incubator, but will also offer marketing workshops, trainings, coaching and helping folks develop individually.
“It’s built for small businesses, mostly, but with our remote setup we have it’s also a cool space for remote workers,” he said. “They can come to a space like this and socialize, have a place to work where you have co-workers, even if you are in a setting where you really don’t have traditional co-workers like you used to.”
The Coop Cowork is located in a 3,000-square-foot building that formerly housed a church fellowship hall.
“We bought it directly from the church,” Wyrick said. “It was used mostly for storage for a long time, and we brought back to life. We tore it all the way down to the metal walls and rebuilt everything within; everything’s new. We honored the church when we had this building framed out with just the studs. We invited the church, our friends, our family and the community to all come in and write Bible verses and positive messages all over the studs.
“So, behind these walls is a lot of positivity and inspiration because when we knew we knew we wanted to come to this building, we wanted to be surrounded by blessings and positivity.”
Wyrick said the majority of the office space is already reserved.
“We have one, maybe two, of the dedicated offices available, but with our flex membership it offers 24/7 access to the building, to all of our common area drop-in desks, collaboration spaces, hanging out areas, so we have plenty of space for membership available,” he said.
CoopCowork.com shows a breakdown of the company’s memberships. You can also take a virtual 3D walkthrough of the building on the website.
Wesley Wyrick grew up in Huntington. He studied finance at Marshall University and has 18 years lending experience in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Julie Wyrick grew up in Alabama. The couple resides in Putnam County.
“We’ve been married for eight years now,” Wesley Wyrick said. “Our background is very real estate-heavy. I was the founder of hōm Mortgage, the mortgage company. Julie is with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.”
The couple said they would like to open additional co-working spaces along the I-64 corridor.
“We would love to duplicate this and have a location in Huntington and in Charleston where members can access in the buildings at any time,” Wesley Wyrick said. “So multiple locations, multiple access points. It’s all managed on a cloud-based members app portal. They can see who are other members. They can communicate with the members through the portal through the app. They can schedule through the app, either location, so we when we built this one, we built it for multiple ones.”
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards attended the ribbon cutting ceremony with several other town officials and community members.
“You know, all the business activities happening — and Hurricane is wonderful — but this is unique, something different,” Edwards said. “It’s not just a standard business you would bring to your city. This was just different and the owners, Wes and Julie, they’re so full of energy and excitement. We’re looking forward to working with them and all the businesses on Main Street are looking forward to working with them. They’re going bring so many other businesses here on Main Street, which will help all the other businesses.”
University of Charleston opening downtown innovation hub
The University of Charleston is holding a grand opening celebration for its UC Downtown Innovation Hub (DIH) at 9 a.m. Monday.
The UC DIH location in the heart of downtown Charleston was formerly occupied by the Capitol Conference Center and the Chesapeake Bagel Shop. It will offer support to small businesses in the Kanawha Valley to help them scale up and grow, according to a news release from the university.
“It provides a business co-working space, business accelerator, coaching, advising, employee training and community event space,” the release said. “The services provided will assist small businesses in creating economic opportunities, create and retain jobs and generate private investment.”
Primary funding comes from a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant award in the amount of $1,590,123, according to the university.
“The DIH project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative that assists communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal,” the university said in the release. “In addition, both the City of Charleston and Benedum Foundation are providing matching funds to the University of Charleston of $247,531 and $150,000 respectively, to support entrepreneurial and innovation growth throughout the Charleston region. Our partner collaboration brings the total DIH funding to $1,987,654 to be used over a three-year period.”
University of Charleston President Marty Roth said the hub “will further UC’s commitment as Charleston’s university.”