COOP COWORK pic by Fred Pace.jpg
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Coop Cowork, a new co-workspace and business incubator business in the 2700 block of Main Street, in Hurricane, takes place on June 30.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

HURRICANE — Wesley and Julie Wyrick say their new business in Hurricane, The Coop Cowork, is more than a traditional co-workspace.

“We want it to be a co-workspace, but more than just co-workspace. We have a vision of a community, a culture and a co-workspace built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs. The vision with this is to help small businesses help other small businesses, collaborate together and grow together,” Wesley Wyrick said prior to a recently held ribbon-cutting ceremony in the heart of Hurricane’s Main Street business district.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media.

