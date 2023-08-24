Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Transportation Security Administration has installed two state-of-the-art computed tomography checkpoint scanners that enhance screening capabilities of carry-on items brought by passengers ticketed to fly out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The new CT scanners screen items by applying a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of carry-on bags, according to a news release from the TSA.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

