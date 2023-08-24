The Transportation Security Administration has installed two state-of-the-art computed tomography checkpoint scanners that enhance screening capabilities of carry-on items brought by passengers ticketed to fly out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
The new CT scanners screen items by applying a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of carry-on bags, according to a news release from the TSA.
This new technology creates such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives and other threat items. An X-ray camera takes hundreds of images while spinning around the items to provide TSA officers with a 3-D view of the contents. A TSA officer can review and manipulate the 3-D image to get a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of carry-on bags that need to be opened and manually inspected. However, if a bag requires further screening, a TSA officer will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.
In addition to enhanced security, the CT units improve the traveler’s experience because passengers using these machines are permitted to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags. Additionally, passengers screened in security lanes with CT units do not need to remove their travel-sized 3-1-1 liquids.
“Our officers’ use of CT technology substantially improves our threat detection capability at the checkpoint,” John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia, said in the release. “Previously, our screening technology for carry-on bags used 2-D images. The CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”
With the new CT scanners, all carry-on items, including roller-bags, need to be placed into a bin for screening instead of being placed directly on the conveyor belt, officials said.
Officials said the CT units have a slightly smaller entry tunnel and not all larger carry-on bags will fit into the units. TSA recommends that large carry-on items be checked with the airline.
TSA officials also encourage travelers to get to the airport early and save time by placing items from pockets such as keys, cell phones, loose change, etc. into in their carry-on bags instead of into bins to help ensure there are no items left behind.
New law firm opens in Hurricane
The city of Hurricane hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 11 for a new law firm, Alex R. White, PLLC.
Alex R. White, PLLC started in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2012 after White graduated from University of Louisville law school.
Stories you might like
“That was right after I passed the bar,” he said. “I had been working at Louisville Slugger and their legal department and then left there just fresh out of law school and started the practice from scratch.”
White was born and raised in West Virginia and is a graduate of Huntington High School. He has strong roots in the area, which includes his mother, Linda White, a Hurricane native and former librarian at Winfield Middle School.
“Even though she is no longer with us to see it, I know she’d be very proud that my first expansion office is in her hometown,” he said. “It’s very special for me.”
The firm employs about 30 people, including 10 attorneys. White’s partnership with Steve Connolly in this Hurricane office is the realization of his dream to return home.
“In 11 years the firm has been very successful in a larger, very competitive market, but I’ve always had a goal of coming back home to help my fellow West Virginians,” White said.
“We have a root planted here on Main Street and the response has been phenomenal,” Connolly said. “I just look forward to continue to grow.”
Connolly has been a lawyer for 21 years.
“I was the city attorney here in Hurricane for seven years,” he said. “I was a county assistant prosecutor for 11 years and I was a federal special assistant U.S. Attorney for a year. I was Deputy Attorney General for Patrick Morrissey for four years. I was Deputy Secretary of State for Mac Warner for two years and was Deputy State Auditor for J.B. McCuskey for four years. I’m on my transition out of full-time state government and into full-time private practice. ... I love government, but at this point, I really am looking forward to my son Patrick Connolly graduating next year and then working in this full-time practice with me. I look forward to what the future holds.”
The law firm markets using the website www.SueDistractedDriver.com, which they believe sends a strong public safety advisory to the hazards of texting while driving, according to White.
The law office is located at 2813 Main Street in Hurricane, beside A-Z Storage.