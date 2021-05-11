HINTON -- Maybe there’s something in the water. At this point, anything is possible.
Because there’s no simple explanation for the new business boom this part of West Virginia -- and Summers County as a whole -- has experienced over the past 14 months. The growth rate isn’t merely significant, it's exponentially higher when compared to the rest of the state.
Through the end of April, 158 new businesses had registered in Summers County since March 1, 2020, according to the business statistics database on the secretary of state's website. While that might seem like a small number, it represents a 23.21% growth rate over that period.
The growth rate in Summers County is the highest in West Virginia, 10 percentage points ahead of second-place Tucker County (13%). Morgan (11.73%), Pocahontas (11.58%), Wirt (11.51%), Lewis (11.08%), Mineral (10.58%) and Jefferson (10.05%) counties also experienced double-digit growth during that span.
That’s admirable growth, especially during a pandemic, but those numbers pale in comparison to Summers County. Again: Perhaps there’s something in the water?
“I don’t know if there’s something in the water,” said Cris Meadows, Hinton’s city manager, “but there’s definitely an entrepreneurship attitude in our community. We’ve got people opening businesses and sometimes it’s their first business, sometimes it’s an extension of their first business. That’s really been a positive thing for us.”
The growth in Summers County has been consistent. The county has led the state or been within close proximity of the top spot in each of the past 14 months. A total of 57 new businesses have registered with the Secretary of State's Office since Jan. 1, 2020.
The new businesses aren’t all in one sector, either.
They span from hospitality and food and beverage to startups that touch everything from technology to arts and crafts. Not all are brick-and-mortar businesses. Some are additional enterprises for people already up and running but who see more opportunities.
“With all of its recreational activities, an excellent school system and quality of life, Summers County has a lot to offer,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “So it doesn’t surprise me that entrepreneurs find Summers County to be a great place to live and start a new business.
“We’re making it easier to start a new business in West Virginia. Many of our counties, even the smaller ones, are doing all that they can to help create new jobs and second-income opportunities throughout the state.”
Consider the case of John Gilbert, a Hinton native and entrepreneur.
He opened his first business, a storage facility, when he was 19. Last month, Gilbert marked the four-year anniversary of his convenience store, Adam’s Gotta Stop. He had enough business during that span at the Hilldale store to open up a second location on March 1, this one off Stokes Drive in Hinton.
As expected, opening that second store was more arduous than usual. The process of procuring proper licensing, equipment and building supplies was prolonged because of the pandemic. But business has been steady, if not strong, in the months since.
And while the types of issues that plague most small businesses remain, another -- often welcome -- problem has manifested itself. Gilbert said he needs more workers.
“Almost every business in the county is currently hiring,” said Gilbert, 25. “Finding workers seems to be a growing issues for multiple businesses. I’ve currently employed a staff of nine. Most will be trained at both locations, [but] I need one or two more.”