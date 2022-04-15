Seth Thacker has joined the pharmacy team at Valley Health Systems, Inc. He will be providing coverage at multiple locations as Valley Health continues its pharmacy expansion this year.
Thacker received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Marshall University in 2018, and is a Huntington native. He is licensed as a pharmacist in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, and provides complete patient care management in the outpatient pharmacy services.
Valley Health provides pharmacy services at its East Huntington, Huntington, Wayne and Milton locations. The health system plans to offer pharmacy services at its Harts and Fort Gay locations later this year.
Contractors association names winners
The Contractors Association of West Virginia has announced its 2021 Safety Excellence Award winners. They were recognized during the March 23 state meeting held in conjunction with the annual West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Winners included:
Building Division, Less than 50,000 man hours -- Paramount Builders, LLC, St. Albans
Highway Division, Greater than 300,000 man hours -- Triton Construction, Inc., St. Albans; Greater than 100,000 man hours -- Bear Contracting, LLC, St. Albans
Industry Division, Greater than 300,000 man hours -- IVS Hydro Inc., Institute; Greater than 100,000 man hours -- Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of West Virginia, Charleston; Less than 50,000 man hours -- W.Q. Watters Company, Charleston
Utility Division, Greater than 50,000 man hours -- Orders Construction Co., St. Albans
Associate Division, Greater than 50,000 man hours -- All Crane and Equipment Rental, Nitro; Less than 50,000 man hours -- Whitman Requardt and Associates, Charleston