Bowles Rice firm honored
For the sixth consecutive year, Benchmark Litigation has named Bowles Rice its West Virginia Firm of the Year. The announcement was made recently at Benchmark’s 2022 Awards Ceremony in New York City.
“Being recognized as West Virginia’s top litigation firm for six years in a row is a great honor for our firm and for our litigation team,” said Stuart McMillan, Chair of the Bowles Rice Litigation Department. “At Bowles Rice, our experienced team of litigators takes pride in achieving great results for our clients throughout West Virginia and across the country.”
Benchmark Litigation is known as the definitive guide to America’s litigation firms and attorneys, and is the only publication to focus exclusively on the litigation and disputes market in North America.
WV Hive, CRAN plan events
The West Virginia Hive and the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) will collaboratively participate and showcase program impact during Bridging Innovation Week April 4-7 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and managing director of CRAN, and Kevin Combs, chairman of CRAN, are leading key conversations on the importance of small business development, new jobs, investment opportunities, and mentoring of new start-ups throughout the state.
From 5-8 p.m. April 5, CRAN will host an event for investor members and potential investor members. Four small businesses will be pitching CRAN investors for funding to build their enterprises.
Valley Health promotes Houvouras
Valley Health Systems, Inc., has announced the promotion of Ashley Houvouras to Chief Pharmacy Officer, overseeing the expanding pharmacy program.
Houvouras has been with the pharmacy program at Valley Health for more than 14 years. She has been a guiding presence in the 340B program to allow qualifying patients access to low-cost medications.
Ken Hall retires from Teamsters
Ken Hall, General Secretary-Treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has retired after 10 years in the post. He will continue to serve as President of Local 175 in West Virginia.
Under Hall’s stewardship, net assets of the union rose from $126 million when he took office in 2012 to more than $500 million today. The union’s Strike and Defense Fund stands at more than $300 million.
“I am extraordinarily proud of the work we have accomplished over the past 10 years,” Hall said. “We’ve been able to achieve financial stability to ensure our members resources are protected for decades to come. Every member has the security of a strong strike fund should they need to use it.”
Barnes Health hires two
Barnes Health has announced the addition of Malina Mosrie and Madison Sargent as new members of its strategic health care marketing, advertising and public relations firm.
Mosrie joins the team as social media coordinator. In her role, she will develop and implement strategic social campaigns and develop engaging content to progress clients’ marketing goals. Sargent joins the agency as a graphic designer who takes a thoughtful, branded approach to producing creative content that visually communicates clients’ marketing messages.
City National announces promotions
City National Bank recently announced the following promotions.
Guy Johnston has been promoted to Chief People Officer. Johnston joined City in 2013 and has served in various roles throughout his career, most recently as Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and Digital Channels.
Tom Dixon has been named Senior Vice President and District Manager over City’s retail banking efforts in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Trey Clohan has been named Senior Vice President and District Manager over City’s retail banking efforts in the Charleston, Greater Putnam and Columbus markets.
Leigh Ann Shepard has been tapped to lead City Insurance, a full-service agency offering a variety of personal, commercial and ancillary insurance services in partnership with digital insurance platform Insuritas.
Putco Development Authority appoints Tenney
Morganne Tenney has been named executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority Board of Directors. Tenney most recently specialized in business retention and expansion for the state Department of Economic Development, covering 12 counties in the Ohio Valley region.
In her role with the state, Tenney has worked alongside Putnam County manufacturers through expansions and successfully partnered companies with suppliers or customers in other counties.
McDonald’s to hire more than 500 in Charleston area
McDonald’s restaurants across the region are seeking to hire more than 7,300 new employees for the summer, including more than 500 in the Charleston area. Both full-time and part-time jobs will be available.