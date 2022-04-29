Salsa entrepreneur, UC alum to address grads
The University of Charleston will celebrate its 134th class of graduates Saturday, and UC alum Magie Cook will address the first ceremony at 10 a.m.
Cook turned an $800 fresh salsa competition win into Maggie’s All-Natural Fresh Salsas & Dips, growing the company into a multimillion-dollar business. She sold the company to Campbell’s in 2015, and has gone on to become an award-winning entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker.
She is also a member of the UC Alumni Hall of Achievement. For more about Cook, visit her website at https://magiecook.com/.
Valley Health receives COVID-19 vaccine grant
Valley Health Systems has rolled out its COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Grant, issued by the state of West Virginia, for $178,920 to ensure access to vaccines in disproportionately affected populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups. While Valley Health will continue to administer vaccines across its entire service area, the targeted counties for the grant are Cabell, Lincoln, Kanawha and Wayne.
Valley Health will collaborate with churches, health departments, recovery homes, food banks, and many more community partners to increase vaccination uptake. The provider will also bring vaccines to the community through mobile or pop-up clinics.
City National Bank honored by J.D. Power
City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the fourth time in five years. City scored higher than all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
“Providing exceptional personal service is of utmost importance at City – in our branches, through our digital banking channels and in our call center,” said President and CEO Skip Hageboeck. “Hearing that our customers are satisfied with the service they receive is the most meaningful recognition we could hope for.”
The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 17th year, measures satisfaction across seven factors (in order of importance): trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints.
Med cannabis arrives in Parkersburg
Verdant Creations will open the first medical marijuana dispensary in Parkersburg on Tuesday.
The company will purchase product from Columbia Care, as are many of the other nine dispensaries in operation. Only four growers of a licensed 10 are growing.
Verdant Creations West Virginia is located at 1255½-A Gihon Road, Parkersburg, WV, 26101 and will be open beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The dispensary will remain open throughout the day based on grand opening inventory. Store hours will vary initially based on product availability.