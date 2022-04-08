United announces new president
Richard Adams, chairman of the board of United Bank, has announced the board’s approval of the promotion of Julie Gurtis to president.
Gurtis presently serves as United’s executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. In addition to managing commercial lending, she is responsible for overseeing commercial services and business banking, among other duties.
Gurtis earned a degree in finance from West Virginia University. She and her spouse resident in Morgantown.
Pressley Ridge receives $10 million gift
Pressley Ridge, a nationally recognized leader in providing a wide array of services for youth and families, announced it has received a $10 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It is the single largest donation the organization has received in its 190-year history.
“We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s investment in Pressley Ridge’s mission,” said Susanne Cole, Pressley Ridge President and CEO. “This gift will enhance our ability to serve the increasing complex needs of youth and families in our communities. It will also accelerate our work as it relates to racial equity and bolster our commitment to leadership development in this field to advance clinical outcomes and best practices.”
Pressley Ridge serves communities throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.
Armstrong named Innovation Corporation President
Officials from West Virginia University and the WVU Health System have announced that Stacey Armstrong has been named president of the WVU Innovation Corporation.
“Stacey has a proven track record as an impactful and successful leader, and that is why I believe she is the perfect fit for this role,” Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “We’re embarking on a new adventure with the WVU Innovation Corporation, and as a result, we need a visionary who can help it reach its full potential.”
Armstrong comes to Morgantown from OhioHealth, where she currently serves as chief operating officer of Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Pioneer promotes four staff members
Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union President and CEO Dan McGowan has announced four promotions.
Trevor Hyre has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Hyre is a Marshall University alumnus with a degree in business management.
Jennifer Marrs has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer after serving for the past eight years as vice president and CFO. Marrs has a master’s degree in business management from Marshall University.
Brian Sloan has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer after serving for the past 11 years as vice president and CIO. Sloan earned a master’s degree in cyber-security from the University of Charleston.
Andy Martin has been promoted to information technology systems engineer after serving for the past five years as the credit union’s network specialist. Martin holds a Mountain State University degree in computer science.
Felman Production donates to needy families
Felman Production, a Letart-based metallurgy manufacturing company, announced donations to two local organizations in Mason County that provide critical food support.
A $10,000 donation will be distributed equally among the Bend Area Food Pantry and the Mason County Baby Pantry.
“Felman Production is a strong supporter of local organizations that make our community stronger,” said Felman’s Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, in a joint statement. “Giving back to the Mason County community and supporting our neighbors is in our DNA.”