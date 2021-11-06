Crane new executive director at asphalt association
John Crane has been named executive director of the Asphalt Pavement Association of West Virginia.
Crane previously served as the pavements, materials and field applications engineer for Flexible Pavements of Ohio. He has also eight years of experience with the West Virginia Division of Highways’ Materials Control, Soil and Testing Division. He last served there as the asphalt group supervisor.
He is a graduate of West Virginia University, with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in civil engineering.
Land Reuse Agency to host developer’s roundtable
The Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) will host its second Developers’ Roundtable at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16. The event will include a short presentation about the work of the CLRA, including the mission and strategies that have been employed in trying to move properties in Charleston from vacancy and abandonment back to being assets for the community.
“Active listening is essential to understanding different viewpoints and fundamental to the forward progress of the CLRA,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the CLRA has continued to create opportunities for public input and modeled its decision-making around it.”
Virtual event to help tech entrepreneurs
Featuring experienced investors, assistance providers and innovators that have “been there and done that,” the 3 Steps to StartUp Venture Fair aims to provide West Virginia tech-focused, research-driven entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn critical strategies for managing and growing their business. The event, to be held virtually, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16.
The event is open to all entrepreneurs, assistance providers, small business owners, funders, economic developers, and others. There is no cost to attend.
The INNOVA Commercialization Group in collaboration with TechConnect West Virginia and the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust created the 3 Steps to Start Up Program, which is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. To learn more about the 3 Steps to StartUp Program, or to apply, visit http://3steps2startup.com/.
For additional information, contact Bryan Brown at 304-546-5500.
South Charleston dental lab bought by national firm
National Dentex Labs (“NDX”), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, announced the acquisition of Dental Arts, located in South Charleston. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Dental Arts co-owners Dewain Haynes and Tim Thaxton will continue to focus on serving the local needs of dentists in West Virginia. Both Haynes and Thaxton have more than 30 years of experience in the dental lab industry. Says Haynes, “We were so impressed by the NDX team that it made sense to combine our talents to better serve the needs of dentists in our community.”
Tom Daulton, Chief Executive Officer of NDX, says, “As a growing company, we know the importance of maintaining strong local relationships and offering superior customer service to every dentist in every market. Our scale allows our local dental labs to have access to the latest, most innovative restorative dental solutions on the market today. We are thrilled to have the talented people of Dental Arts join us. They are highly regarded for their superior removable restorations.”