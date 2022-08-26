Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Electric vehicle demonstration on tap

Several entities associated with electric vehicles will be on hand 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the state Capitol Complex to discuss the impact of electric vehicles on the economy and environment in West Virginia. During the event, West Virginia leaders, including legislators, will have the opportunity to view and test drive the latest models of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

