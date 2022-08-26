Several entities associated with electric vehicles will be on hand 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the state Capitol Complex to discuss the impact of electric vehicles on the economy and environment in West Virginia. During the event, West Virginia leaders, including legislators, will have the opportunity to view and test drive the latest models of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
GreenPower Motor Company will be on hand, as well as representatives from the West Virginia Automobile Dealers; the Environmental Defense Fund; OMEGA; Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy; the West Virginia Electric Auto Association; the West Virginia Office of Energy; and the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium at West Virginia University.
A vehicle show is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon. A reception for legislators is set from noon to 1 p.m.
Symphony confirms officers, adds board member
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has voted to confirm the following officers to its board: Cindy McGhee of Buckingham Wealth, chairperson; Tim Quinlan of City National Bank, treasurer; and the Honorable James Douglas, secretary.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has also confirmed Angela Jones as its newest board member. Jones is a graduate of Capital High School and a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist. She received a bachelor's degreee in science in Music Education from West Virginia State University.
Grayson earns director title
Jenna Grayson is the new Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
For more than a year, Grayson has been serving Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties as manager of strategic partnerships at the Authority. Her focus has been on leading all facets of relationship management and engagement with local and state leadership, community members, stakeholders, and strategic partners.
Grayson is an Ohio State University graduate and a former raft guide for River Expeditions in Fayetteville.
Clowser retires from contractors association
After 44 years of service, Contractors Association of West Virginia Executive Director Mike Clowser will retire at the end of the year. Jason Pizatella will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on Oct. 3.
“Mike has been the consummate leader for the CAWV since 1979 and the impact he’s had on the construction industry will be long lasting,” said CAWV President James Ridgway. “As an organization we’re sad to see him go but wish him the best in retirement.”
Clowser joined the CAWV as director of member services in 1979 and became executive director in 1983. Under his leadership, the CAWV has successfully worked with state and local governments and the Legislature to create economic development and job opportunities statewide.
“The CAWV has been a part of my life for over four decades,” said Clowser. “It has been my great honor and privilege to work with contractors who are building a better West Virginia. Our members are the ones who build the roads and bridges, water and sewer facilities, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure that creates thousands of high paying jobs and improves the quality of life for all West Virginians.”