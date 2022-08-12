The Landing Dispensary opens
The Landing Dispensary opened its third location Friday, in Kanawha City.
The dispensary is located at 4002 MacCorkle Avenue. Patients and caregivers had the chance to shop the dispensary, meet The Landing staff and schedule consultations during a grand opening ceremony Friday. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Landing and HillFire Medical Cannabis were founded by lifelong West Virginia resident Dave Heeter. It is the only West Virginia-owned cultivator and processor in the state medical cannabis program. HillFire had representative on-site Friday, providing patient education on its medical cannabis products and cultivation process.
Tri-State honored with Perfection Award
Carlisle SynTec Systems, a leading manufacturer of single-ply roofing materials, recently honored Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. with its 2022 Perfection Award. The Perfection Award is an annual distinction that recognizes a small percentage of Carlisle's most quality-oriented Authorized Applicators.
Tri-State/Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Group has locations in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown.
To qualify for the Perfection Award, Carlisle Authorized Applicators must complete a minimum number of warranted jobs and install a minimum amount of warranted square feet per year.
"It's a pleasure to acknowledge and thank contractors who are committed to top-quality workmanship," said Mike Ducharme, Carlisle's Vice President of Marketing. "Perfection Award winners demonstrate their dedication to excellence on every installation, and Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. exemplifies this mindset," Ducharme continued.
Marshall Health names Smith pediatric head
Marshall Health has named Brandan Smith as department administrator for Marshall Pediatrics.
Smith has more than 15 years of experience in health care administration, including work as a clinic manager and specialty billing coordinator at Huntington Internal Medicine Group.
For the past 10 years, he has worked as a managed care analyst for Cabell Huntington Hospital. He also serves as a board member for Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities in Coal Grove, Ohio.
In his new role, Smith oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Pediatrics, which includes more than 50 physicians and six clinic locations in Huntington, Barboursville and Teays Valley.
Advantage Valley hires Phillips
Advantage Valley, Inc. has hired Jonathan Phillips as a business research and information manager, a new full-time position within the organization.
Responsibilities include collecting and maintaining data and performing data analyses related to regional economic development efforts. His work supports market research for business recruitment, retention and attraction activities in various industry segments.
Prior to joining Advantage Valley, Phillips worked in Communications at Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio.
Advantage Valley, Inc. is a non-profit economic development and marketing organization that works with the state of West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities and other entities to market a nine-county region and help strengthen the region’s economy.