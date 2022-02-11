Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monteleone new managing partner at Bowles Rice

Bowles Rice LLP has named Marc Monteleone the firm’s new managing partner, succeeding Tom Heywood, who'd served in the role since 2008.

Originally from Clarksburg, Monteleone joined Bowes Rice in 1987 after graduating from law school at West Virginia University. He obtained a master's degree in taxation from New York University in 1989. Monteleone has served as the firm’s chief financial officer for 27 years and as assistant managing partner since 2020.

In 1996, as a member of the firm’s building committee, Monteleone supervised the design and construction of Bowles Rice’s Charleston headquarters. 

He played a key role in the firm’s growth across the region, including the development and design of a new Morgantown office, which opened in 2018, as well as the company's expansion into Western Pennsylvania in 2015. 

Advantage Valley announces entrepreneurship webinar

Advantage Valley plans to host a free, one-hour webinar at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 on starting a health care or wellness business.

Scheduled panelists include Dr. Laure Marino of the Future of Nursing WV Action Coalition and Robert Dearing of the Center for Rural Health Development.

The webinar is part of Advantage Valley’s “Faster WV” program, focused on entrepreneurs in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties. 

To register for the webinar, visit https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call 304-352-1165.

Former justice Jenkins joins law firm

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has joined Jenkins Fenstermaker, the law firm his grandfather started almost a century ago. 

Jenkins will work from the firm's Huntington office and focus his practice on local, state and federal government relations; coalition building; association management; grant procurement; strategic planning; and appellate review and strategy.

“I have never been more excited about our state’s future and I’m ready to put my twenty-five years of state and federal legislative experience and extensive network of contacts to work for my clients and our state at Jenkins Fenstermaker,” said Jenkins, a Huntington native.

The firm also has a location in Clarksburg.

