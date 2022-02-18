New insurance company formed
Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network have joined the West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine) as owners of Peak Health, a West Virginia-based health insurance company formed in 2021 with the mission of making health care more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. Peak Health’s goal is to build an inclusive, provider-led health plan to help West Virginians live healthier and fuller lives.
Peak Health will begin serving as a benefit administrator for approximately 30,000 WVU Medicine employees and dependents on Jan. 1, 2023. Peak Health expects to enter the consumer market in 2024 with low-cost Medicare Advantage products as well as innovative solutions for self-funded employers.
Marshall Health is the clinical enterprise of Marshall University and its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Marshall Health brings together a comprehensive care team of 400 providers in 75 areas of primary and specialty care. As part of an academic health system, Marshall Health is committed to improving access to care throughout southern West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky through advanced technologies and research that benefit its patients and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit MarshallHealth.org.
Hinton’s Woods new director
Hinton resident Diana Woods is the new director of the Beckley LaunchLab at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) in collaboration with the WV Hive.
Working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurship program, the WV Hive, Woods will administer the Beckley LaunchLab, connecting and utilizing services within WVU, WVU Tech, and WV Hive to provide entrepreneurship support to the WVU Tech campus and community and throughout southern West Virginia.
“This position continues our collaboration with the WV Hive and the NRGRDA and allows us to continue to maximize resources and produce results for economic development in the region, and we are very optimistic about the substantial growth that we’ll see,” said Carolyn Long, WVU Tech Campus President.
Chance Raso joins NRGRDA as special projects coordinator
Chance Raso, a former park ranger at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) to bolster its outdoor recreation capabilities and support coordination of gateway community projects. He started Feb. 15 as a special projects coordinator.
Prior to working at the national park, Raso was a graduate student at Virginia Tech in geography and previously earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from Concord University. Raso, a Beckley native, also was a forest health intern for the National Park Service.