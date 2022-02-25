Robinson & McElwee attorney Joseph Beeson has been selected a member of the 2022 class of the West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellows.
The group honors judges and lawyers whose professional, public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession.
A recognized and respected corporate defense attorney, Beeson is a founding member of Charleston-based law firm Robinson & McElwee. He has more than 45 years of experience in the legal profession, and has continuously dedicated his time to support philanthropic organizations in the state and the Kanawha Valley.
In 2015, Beeson was honored by the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia as Lawyer of the Year.
$20 million headed for Logan-Mingo broadband
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced it has awarded $19.7 million to expand broadband in West Virginia. The award will fund the Fiber to the Premises project, which will deploy last-mile broadband to Logan and Mingo counties. This project will serve 12,859 households.
The Department of Commerce awarded a total of 13 grants nationally as part of the program. These grants, totaling more than $277 million, will be used to connect more than 133,000 unserved households.
BridgeValley students earn scholarships
BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Collegiate Recovery Program, in partnership with the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, has awarded 10 students $4,750 in scholarships.
Students in the recovery program needed to prepare a 500-word essay describing their addiction and how they were able to overcome the challenges. The essays were reviewed by the Collegiate Recovery Network advisory panel, and 10 students were chosen to receive the scholarship funds.
The mission of the BridgeValley Collegiate Recovery Program is to provide support to students who are in recovery, or support recovery from any kind of addiction and/or mental health challenges, including, but not limited to, substance use, eating disorders, sex addiction or depression.
“Our work here at the college is to support students in recovery and help people in recovery with a path to higher education opportunities,” said Susie Mullens, director of West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network.