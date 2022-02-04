Toyota hires new president
David Rosier has returned to West Virginia to take over as president of Toyota’s Buffalo plant.
Rosier returns to where he got his start with Toyota, after working two years at Toyota’s Kentucky plant. He previously worked 17 years at Buffalo. He started as a group leader, working his way to general manager of administration. Rosier most recently served as Head of Powertrain at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
“It’s a privilege to be back in the Mountain State and back at the plant where I got my start with Toyota,” Rosier said. “This is a special place with special people.”
Advantage Valley announces elected officers
Advantage Valley Inc. announced its elected officers for 2022 at a recent board of director’s meeting.
Officers selected are President Rob Burton, of West Virginia American Water; Vice President Dave Lieving, of the Huntington Area Development Council; Secretary John Stump, of Steptoe and Johnson, PLLC; and Treasurer Wayne Morgan, of the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
In addition, Cade Vogelsong, managing director of The Viking Group, was elected to the board of directors.
In other news, Advantage Valley recently hired James Westbrook as a Business Research and Information Manager, a new full-time position within the organization. His responsibilities include collecting and maintaining data, and performing quantitative and qualitative analyses directly related to regional economic development efforts.
RCBI hires Nelson
Kanawha County native and industry veteran Steve Nelson has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) manufacturing team as part of the continuing expansion of its career skills and customized training programs.
The machinist technology instructor/technical trainer brings 17 years of industry experience as a machinist, computer-numerical-control (CNC) programmer, shop foreman and trainer at manufacturing facilities in Ohio and West Virginia.
Nelson most recently worked as lead machinist and CNC programmer at Oerlikon Metco in Barboursville, where he oversaw installation and setup of the company’s computer-controlled machining department. A 2004 graduate of RCBI’s Machinist Technology/CNC Program, Nelson began his training at Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar and is a graduate of Nitro High School.
HIMG welcomes Karlet
Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, has added Kelley Karlet to its pulmonary team.
Karlet has an extensive health care background, having held nursing positions at several area facilities, including St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG. Karlet graduated from the Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner program at Frontier Nursing University.
Wooton chair-elect to NABCA board
Fred Wooton, Commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), was voted incoming chair-elect to the Board of Directors of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), a trade association with headquarters near Washington, D.C.
Wooton has been with the WVABCA for over 30 years and was appointed Commissioner in January 2017. He began his career as an Inspector before being promoted to an Enforcement Agent and later to Enforcement Supervisor. He has instructed officers and cadets at the West Virginia State Police Academy on alcohol beverage control laws, and regulations since 2004. He serves as the Secretary on the WV Retail Liquor Licensing Board.