Insurance agents announce officers, board of directors
The Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia announced its leadership for 2022, association representatives announced. Officers for 2022 include:
Chad Nuzum, president, Hood Insurance Group, Fairmont; Terri Dodrill, immediate past president, McGriff Insurance Services, Charleston; Suzette Raines-Ashley, vice president, Ashley Insurance Agency, Spencer; Michael Winter, treasurer, Bray & Oakley Insurance Logan; and Traci Nelson, chief executive officer.
For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at 304-342-2440, or visit www.bigiwv.org.
Gray Griffith & Mays-Morgantown acquires CPA firm
Gray Griffith & Mays-Morgantown, PLLC, a full-service accounting and tax CPA firm, announced the acquisition of Delbert Bowers CPA.
Delbert Bowers CPA and the Bowers family have provided quality personalized financial guidance to small businesses and individuals for more than 50 years in the Morgantown area. The acquisition became effective on Jan. 1.
Ashley Willard joins Asher agency
Asher Agency, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency, recently grew its Charleston staff with the addition of Ashley Willard.
Willard, who has nearly 10 years of marketing experience, will join the Asher team as an account executive. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at West Virginia University.
“Ashley’s enthusiasm, talent, and knowledge make her an excellent match for our clients,” said Asher General Manager Steve Morrison. “She will allow us to serve even more clients in West Virginia and continue to help businesses tell their stories and connect with customers and prospects.”
Founded in 1974, Asher Agency provides a full range of advertising, marketing and public relations services through its offices in Charleston; Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana; and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.asheragency.com.
MVB provides financial literacy resources
Thanks to MVB Bank’s sponsorship, more than 3,580 students and teachers at nine schools in West Virginia counties have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalized coaches.
All resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
The Banzai resources are available at mvbbanking.teachbanzai.com.
Law firm Babst Calland names Bowers as shareholder
Law firm Babst Calland recently named Katrina Bowers a shareholder in the firm.
Bowers is a member of the Corporate and Commercial, Litigation, and Energy and Natural Resources groups. Bowers currently serves as general counsel to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and as general counsel and advisor to airports in West Virginia on day-to-day legal and business matters.
She is a 2013 graduate of West Virginia University College of Law.
WVSU extension service to host entrepreneur program
The West Virginia State University Extension Service will host Opening Soon, Inc., a free virtual entrepreneurial program, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday. It will consist of 10 weeks of training on various aspects of creating and maintaining a business.
WVSU business and marketing professor Clinton Arnold will cover topics such as design thinking, credit and financing, social media and marketing, business plans and leadership and project management. Technical assistance such as mentoring and coaching will be provided to participants. Interested parties may register here.
For more information, contact Arnold at clinton.arnold@wvstateu.edu.
Morris joins Hive network as program coordinator
Oak Hill resident Olivia Morris recently joined the West Virginia Hive Network and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) as a program coordinator.
Morris, a Marshall University graduate who taught in Kanawha County schools for five years and served as Network Engagement Coordinator for Generation West Virginia, will be supporting the overall programing efforts of both the WV Hive and CRAN. She also has participated in the WV Hub’s Advance Leadership Fellowship program.