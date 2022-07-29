Medical cannabis sign-ups on tap
Cannabist is partnering with local registered physicians of Releaf Specialists and the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis to help new patients apply for medical cards.
The events will take place 10 a.m. July 30, at the Hampton Inn, and 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Charleston.
At each event, patients interested in obtaining a medical card may see a physician, complete the State patient application and meet with the local Cannabist team to learn more about the dispensary experience and products, all in one place.
Construction News marks 85th year
West Virginia Construction News marks its 85th year in circulation this year. The publication, which is the “Voice of Construction in the Mountain State,” has represented the best of the best in West Virginia’s construction industry.
West Virginia Construction News, the official publication of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, has played a major role in representing the building, highway and utility construction industries in West Virginia.
First published in 1937 by P.J. Walsh, executive director of the West Virginia Contractors Association, West Virginia Construction News was originally published twice a month and contained project bid information.
Over the years, West Virginia Construction News integrated more story content and now includes articles on major projects, construction issues, economic and workforce development, educational topics, Contractors Association of West Virginia member highlights, and association updates. The purpose of the publication remains: To present the views and objectives of the construction industry in West Virginia and to keep members informed of the activities of the association.
Morgantown runway extension announced
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $350,142 in federal funding to support a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. This funding was made available through the fifth round of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
“We rely on our airports in West Virginia for a variety of services, especially when it comes to spurring economic development and making our communities more accessible,” Moore said. “Expanding the capacity and capability of our airports is crucial in increasing their impact, which is why I have long supported runway expansion efforts in Morgantown and enjoyed receiving regular updates on the project.”
Ruby Hospital retains number one title
Stories you might like
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has retained its number one title in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings. Nine member and managed WVU Medicine hospitals, including Ruby Memorial, were recognized as High Performing.
For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For the first time, U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
In the specialties category, Ruby Memorial was recognized as High Performing in Cancer; Orthopedics; Pulmonology and Lung Surgery; and Urology.
Hive to host pitch Southern West Virginia event
The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, will host a Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition 6 to 8 p.m. September 13 at the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab who is serving as coordinator of the event, said a panel of judges will select three top entries, with the winner earning a $2,000 prize. The three top business presenters will receive awards in the competition, with an additional prize package of customized technical assistance, awarded to the entrepreneur with the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) business idea.
Those eligible to participate include WV Hive clients, WVU Tech students and entrepreneurs of the southern West Virginia counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell.
The business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. The best proposals submitted will be invited to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the reviewers. The reviewers will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
New ownership acquires Asher Agency
As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Asher Agency is celebrating a change in ownership.
Asher has been purchased by President Kara Kelley, CFO Megan Bennett, and Ash Crest Corp., a single family office with a diverse portfolio of debt and equity investments. Kelley and Bennett will hold majority ownership, with Ash Crest serving as a minority equity investor and advisor. Asher was previously owned by Eastport Holdings, which purchased the agency from Tim and Tom Borne in 2014.
Asher has operated an office in Charleston since 2014 after acquiring The Arnold Agency, and it also has offices in Washington, D.C., and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana. The company has a long history of serving clients in the Mountain State and beyond.