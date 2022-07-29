Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

megan bennett and kathy kelley

Asher Agency was purchased by Megan Bennett (left) and Kara Kelley along with Ash Crest Corp.

 Courtesy photo

Medical cannabis sign-ups on tap

Cannabist is partnering with local registered physicians of Releaf Specialists and the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis to help new patients apply for medical cards.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you