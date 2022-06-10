Charleston firm awarded contract to answer lifeline chats, texts
First Choice Services, a Charleston-based nonprofit that operates 15 helplines focusing on addiction, mental health and social services, has been awarded a contract to act as a backup center for chats and texts to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This contract creates 45 new local jobs, which the company is currently filling.
Contacts to the line are projected to rise sharply after July when the new 988 National Suicide and Crisis Line is activated. While the previous access number, 1-800-273-TALK, will remain in service, the three-digit 988 alternative will provide quick access to the same line. The new number will also be broadly marketed for mental health distress and crisis. This new number comes as experts warn of increasing rates of emotional distress and suicidal ideation, particularly among youth.
In 2020, there were 2.4 million contacts to the Lifeline. Increasingly, people prefer communicating through chat and text. In April, the National Lifeline received 2,697 chats and 254 texts each day. Lifeline crisis counselors at First Choice Services will respond to approximately 240 chats and texts per day.
Anyone feeling depressed, suicidal, or needing emotional support can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
Kessler promoted at TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC
TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC, has promoted Lynn Kessler to content production specialist. Kessler previously served as an editorial associate.
A cum laude graduate of West Virginia University, Kessler has over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. Her passion for research and skill in communication help make TOPDOG an effective force in legal marketing.
“We’re so happy to announce Lynn’s promotion to Content Production Specialist,” said TOPDOG CEO Krista Duncan Black. “She is one of those rare employees who somehow manages, every day, to improve on an already impeccable skill set. I’m convinced there is nothing Lynn can’t do; she’s a true unicorn.”
Grand opening today for realty office
Denise Hamilton Realtors, a full-service real estate brokerage licensed in West Virginia and Texas, will hold a grand opening 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 406 Tennessee Avenue. Food, music and door prizes will be included.
Denise Hamilton Realtors offers all services required to buy, sell and professionally manage properties for investors, both residential and commercial.
On the second floor of DHR’s new office resides www.406BizHub.com and www.BizHubStudio.com, where any professional can operate a business at an affordable rate in a business-friendly environment. Studio hours are after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Paylor named new vice president at Potesta
Potesta & Associates, Inc., has hired David Paylor as Vice President of Environmental.
Paylor is the former director of Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. In his new role, Paylor will be responsible for environmental resource management. Paylor retired in February from a 45-year career with the Commonwealth of Virginia.