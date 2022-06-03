Lawson named Thomas
VP of OperationsAlbert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, announced the appointment of Leslie Lawson as vice president of operations for WVU Medicine Thomas Health System. Lawson will start her new role at Thomas Health System later this month.
“Leslie is a highly skilled and accomplished healthcare executive who’s done a great job helping lead some of our most critical specialty services at our flagship hospital in Morgantown,” Wright said. “Her high energy, great leadership, and unique combination of experiences in hospital and clinic operations, as well as finance and hospital reimbursement, made her the ideal person for this job.”
Lawson’s appointment comes as Thomas Health System begins its new relationship with the WVU Health System, under a management agreement the two organizations recently announced. She currently serves as the assistant vice president of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute based in Morgantown, and previously served as the administrator of the Institute and the administrative director of the WVU Medicine Stroke and Spine Centers.
“I’m excited to join the Thomas Health System team as they begin their transition and affiliation with the WVU Health System,” Lawson said.
Barnes Health earns national recognition
Barnes Health, a West Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee-based full-service, strategic health care advertising, marketing and public relations firm, was recently honored with 16 Telly Awards at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards national competition based in New York, New York.
“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality of clients Barnes Health represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative,” stated Barnes Health Chairman, Jeff Barnes. “Our team is extremely honored and humbled to have received this number of Telly Awards this year.
Barnes Health received the awards for video production excellence on behalf of Pikeville Medical Center, Thomas Health, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Roane General Hospital and MVA Health Centers.
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding regional and national television commercials, as well as the nation’s finest video and film productions.
Country Roads Angel Network invests in Cox Telecom
Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) announced an investment of $100,000 in Cox Telecom, LLC, of Oak Hill. The company is owned by Dan Cox, a new resident to West Virginia with lifelong family roots in the region.
Judy Moore, president and managing director of CRAN, said “while all CRAN investments are special, this one is particularly notable and gratifying since it is the first Hive client to receive a CRAN investment. Throughout this process, our team has truly exemplified that economic development, entrepreneurship support, and private equity can work together to lift businesses up.”
CRAN, the state’s only certified angel investment network, has invested more than $700,000 in four companies thus far, including Cox Telecom. The other companies are Iconic Air and Endolumik, Inc. of Morgantown and Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs.
Hyundai names Shafer equipment dealer for West Virginia
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has announced a dealership agreement with Shafer Equipment of Charleston, under which Shafer will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators in West Virginia.
Shafer owner Jim Shafer said the agreement to represent Hyundai will help the dealership meet the growing demand for earth-moving equipment in key customer segments including pipeline construction, aggregates and general construction.
Marshall Health names two to new roles
Marshall Health has named Jarrett Gerlach and Carrie McClung to new leadership roles within the organization.
Gerlach will serve as the department administrator for oncology, surgery and urology for Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He joined Marshall Health in 2015 as an operations analyst for the orthopaedic surgery and pediatrics departments before being named department administrator for pediatrics in 2017.
McClung will serve as the department administrator for Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery, with five general dentists, one oral and maxillofacial surgeon, three hygienists and three dental residents. She joined Marshall Health in 2011, during which time she has worked as a medical receptionist, provider enrollment coordinator and business analyst.