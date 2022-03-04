Residents of the greater Charleston area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® program at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Monday through Friday, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the airport terminal.
Travelers need only to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. in the airport ticket lobby area.
The expedited screening program allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and a 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 80 airlines participate in the program.
Goodwill to launch Wheels to Work
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc. will announce the launch of its Wheels to Work program at 2 p.m. Monday.
Wheels to Work allows employed individuals to apply for reliable transportation options. Having access to a vehicle better allows individuals to rise above poverty level.
“Access to reliable and affordable transportation is unfortunately a barrier that is known all too well for many of our most vulnerable citizens in West Virginia,” said Megan Diehl, director of marketing and communications for Goodwill of the Kanawha Valley.