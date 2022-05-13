KRT celebrates 50 years with Kin Ship Goods T-shirtThe Kanawha Regional Transit Authority (KRT) and local retailer Kin Ship Goods have teamed up for a new limited edition T-shirt celebrating 50 years of KRT. The T-shirt costs $30 and is available at Kin Ship Goods, located at 613 Tennessee Ave., as well as online at www.kinshipgoods.com.
Tri-State Airport to conduct exerciseHuntington Tri-State Airport is conducting its triennial full-scale, mass casualty preparedness exercise as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. May 21. The exercise is designed to simulate an emergency. This event is held rain or shine. Volunteers are asked to report by 8 a.m. to provide adequate time to prepare for the exercise. Volunteers can register at https://tristateairport.com/.
PAIS locations in West Virginia purchasedPathways Healthand Community Support, LLC (Pathways), one of the largest providers of behavioral and mental health services in the United States, has completed its acquisition of Psychological Assessment & Intervention Services, Inc. (PAIS) in West Virginia.
The acquisition allows Pathways to expand its footprint into West Virginia, where PAIS currently serves clients in 29 counties supported by seven regional offices, including Charleston. PAIS has been serving clients since 1993. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Chevalier joins Valley Health; new pharmacy addedPaul Chevalier has joined Valley Health Systems, Inc. and will be providing behavioral health services to patients at the company’s Huntington and Milton locations. He is now seeing new patients.
Chevalier has practiced in the Huntington area for more than a decade.
In other Valley Health news, the practice announced the completion of a pharmacy at its Milton Location.
Gift from state natives to bolster educationA $1.8 million gift to West Virginia University from Mountain State natives Kimberly and Rusty Hutson, Jr., will bolster education, health care and outreach efforts to aid residents across the state.
The Hutsons’ contribution provides $1 million to support namesake fellowships in experiential learning and applied service at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, $400,000 to aid the West Virginia Faith Community Nursing Initiative at the School of Nursing, and $400,000 to expand personalized care for neuroscience patients and their families at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
“Kimberly and I are thrilled to give to these three quality programs at WVU,” Rusty Hutson said. “We have been blessed as a family, and we are passionate about giving back to our home state that we love so much.”
National Mining Hall of Fame announces inducteesThe National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the 2022 class of National Mining Hall of Fame inductees.
One of them is Syd Peng, among the world’s experts in ground control and longwall mining and a member of the West Virginia University Mining Engineering Department from 1978-2006.
Upon moving to West Virginia University (WVU) in 1974, Peng began his research on longwall equipment. He chaired the Mining Engineering Department from 1978 to 2006, and organized the International Conference on Ground Control in Mining in 1981 for industry stakeholders to exchange information through the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. In 1985, he established the Longwall Mining and Ground Control Research Center at WVU.