Thrasher Group acquires Dunn Engineers
The Thrasher Group, Inc. has acquired longtime Charleston-based engineering firm Dunn Engineers. This acquisition adds nearly 20 new staff members to Thrasher’s team of engineering, architectural and field services personnel.
Dunn Engineers predominantly focuses on utility engineering.
“The acquisition of Dunn is something that I am really excited about,” said Woody Thrasher, president and founder of The Thrasher Group. “Dunn Engineers has always done exceptional work, and it shows through their loyal clientele. We look forward to continuing to give those clients the level of service they have come to expect from their engineering team.”
The Thrasher Group is a full-service consulting firm that has served clients in West Virginia for nearly four decades with offices in Bridgeport, Charleston, Beckley, Scott Depot, Martinsburg and beyond.
Six entrepreneurs to pitch ideas
The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, have brought back the in-person Pitch Southern West Virginia competition after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab, said six entrepreneurs have been chosen to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the judges and in-person audience. The judges will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
Those presenting Sept. 13 include start-ups from Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Woods said the business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties, along with WVU Tech students.
Country Roads Angel Network invests in batteries
CRAN has announced an investment of $80,000 in Parthian Battery Solutions, in Morgantown. Led by founder and CEO Auggie Chico, a West Virginia University finance graduate, Parthian recertifies and repurposes electric vehicle batteries into low-cost, eco-friendly residential and commercial solar energy storage systems.
Peyton Ballard, managing director of CRAN, said the investment “is significant because our investors are showing that they are committed to investing in innovative, economically diverse companies that will provide jobs to the Mountain State.”
As West Virginia’s only accredited angel investment network, CRAN has invested nearly $800,000 in five companies thus far.