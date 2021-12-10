U-Haul closes North Charleston location
U-Haul closed its doors at its North Charleston location on Seventh Avenue earlier this week, ending a 42-year run. The company had already opened a larger store at the former K-Mart on Patrick Street.
U-Haul will maintain ownership of the 1,900-square-foot building. Two people were let go as a result of the closing.
West Virginia Radio now WVRC Media
West Virginia Radio Corporation, a statewide radio company serving six markets in West Virginia and Cumberland, Maryland, will rebrand the company as WVRC Media.
The 80-year-old company operates 33 radio stations that cover 52 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. In addition, the company operates the award-winning MetroNews Radio Network that delivers news, sports and entertainment programs statewide to more than 90 affiliates.
The name change to WVRC Media is a natural next step in the company’s evolution into a multi-outlet media company.
“The audiences, businesses and communities we serve have changed,” said WVRC Media President/CEO George Pelletier. “Our company has evolved to meet those changes. We have become much more than a radio company. We’ve expanded the content we create as well as the distribution of that content.”
Director retires from counseling agency
Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center Executive Director Sky Kershner will be retiring from his position with the Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center at the end of this calendar year. Rev. Kershner has been with the counseling center since 1989 and has served the center through many transitions and growth periods.
Kershner is excited to make room for the next generation of leaders at the counseling center. He plans on continuing to be active in the Charleston community, serving the Unity Church on Bridge Road, and helping with the mission of the Partnership of African American Churches on Charleston’s West Side.
Kitchen opening encourages food entrepreneurship
Lemongrass Kitchen, the region’s first collaborative kitchen for food entrepreneurs and small businesses, opens Wednesday in The Offices at Orchard Park in Crab Orchard.
Also referred to as kitchen incubators, kitchen rentals and shared kitchens, the goal of facilities like Lemongrass Kitchen is to help home kitchen businesses and start-ups affordably and compliantly enter the commercial food service market.
Spanning 1,500 square feet within the kitchen and surrounding area of the former Crab Orchard Elementary School, Lemongrass Kitchen is fully outfitted with preparation space and equipment such as stoves, ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezer storage and bulk dry storage. Additional space is available for specialty equipment that clients may require.